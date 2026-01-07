HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5 Tips To Stay Safe In A Fire

January 07, 2026 08:53 IST

40 people lost their lives and another 100 were injured in a fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on New Year's Eve.

Weeks before that tragedy 25 died and 50 suffered severe burns in a fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa.

In both cases the venues were super crowded, exits were narrow and the fire began because of celebrations initiated by firecrackers.

Here are 5 critical safety measures -- apart from immediately leaving indoor or closed venues where firecracker or large candles are being employed, no matter how small the flame -- you can follow to protect yourself in similar situations:

fire

Photograph: Kind courtesy Benoît Derrier/Wikimedia Commons

1. Find Nearest Exit

Whenever you enter a restaurant or bar to eat or drink, particularly a crowded one during a holiday season, make a point to always note the exits beforehand. If places are too tightly packed, with poor exit routes, change your venue.

If some sort of catastrophe occurs, don't follow the crowd blindly. Take the nearest emergency exit or any accessible gate instead.

fire

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

2. Find Alternative Escape Routes

If no exit is visible, look for alternative escape routes like breaking a window to get out. If it's safe to do so, help others escape through the same pathway as well.

Space to breathe

3. Create Space To Breathe

If the crowd becomes overwhelming, or you are facing a stampede-like situation, bring your arms forward and cross them to create some space around your chest.

This can help you breathe more easily and create a pocket of air, reducing the feeling of suffocation and chances of being crushed, while you look for fresh air or an exit.

It is an important maneuver to keep in mind if you should suddenly find yourself in the middle of a dense crowd anywhere, to keep yourself safe.

fire

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram/Wikimedia Commons

4. If Your Clothing Ignites

Stay calm and stay put. Do not sprint which can fan the flames.

Lower yourself to the floor, shield your face with your palms, and turn repeatedly on the ground to extinguish the flames.

Once the fire is out, soothe the injury with cool water and alert emergency services immediately.

fire

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

5. Shield Your Breathing

In dense smoke, place a fabric over your nose and mouth, ideally one that's slightly wet. This can limit the intake of harmful fumes, which often pose a greater threat than the fire itself.

