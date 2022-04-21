A creative writing workshop for your kids

Creative writing workshops for children from HarperCollins India and Amar Chitra Katha.

HarperCollins India and Amar Chitra Katha have announced a series of creative writing workshops for children in the 7-14 year age group.

When

Beginning April 22, these workshops will be available in three different formats -- a short (two hours) session, a six-day (two hours a day) programme and a 12-day (two hours a day) intensive course that will also result in the publication of an illustrated e-book.

What will the children learn?

Each of the three formats will be a complete module.

They will introduce the concept of creative writing with plenty of examples and discussion.

The workshops will teach learners the basics of writing styles, tones and their usage to build write-ups, character creation, nuances of plot building, dialogue, storytelling and illustrations.

It will provide an environment for discussions, practical examples, learning videos and session activities.

Young learners will also get an opportunity to interact with successful writers and illustrators from both the publishing houses.

The longer formats will also include writing, editing and critiquing activities.

The purpose of these workshops is to take learners through the journey of story creation.

These creative writing workshops are meant for aspiring writers wanting to learn to write a narrative, even if they have never written a story before.

Certificates will be awarded at the end of each programme by HarperCollins and Amar Chitra Katha.

