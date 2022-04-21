News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » A creative writing workshop for your kids

A creative writing workshop for your kids

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 21, 2022 12:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Creative writing workshops for children from HarperCollins India and Amar Chitra Katha.

Girl writing

IMAGE: Kindly note this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Marta Wave/Pexels.com

HarperCollins India and Amar Chitra Katha have announced a series of creative writing workshops for children in the 7-14 year age group.

When

Beginning April 22, these workshops will be available in three different formats -- a short (two hours) session, a six-day (two hours a day) programme and a 12-day (two hours a day) intensive course that will also result in the publication of an illustrated e-book.

 

What will the children learn?

Each of the three formats will be a complete module.

They will introduce the concept of creative writing with plenty of examples and discussion.

The workshops will teach learners the basics of writing styles, tones and their usage to build write-ups, character creation, nuances of plot building, dialogue, storytelling and illustrations.

It will provide an environment for discussions, practical examples, learning videos and session activities.

Young learners will also get an opportunity to interact with successful writers and illustrators from both the publishing houses.

The longer formats will also include writing, editing and critiquing activities.

The purpose of these workshops is to take learners through the journey of story creation.

These creative writing workshops are meant for aspiring writers wanting to learn to write a narrative, even if they have never written a story before.

Certificates will be awarded at the end of each programme by HarperCollins and Amar Chitra Katha.

For more information, please click here

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Writing tips from successful authors
Writing tips from successful authors
How to write a bestseller: Tips from Agatha Christie
How to write a bestseller: Tips from Agatha Christie
India's bestselling authors tell YOU how to become one!
India's bestselling authors tell YOU how to become one!
Why Amish Had To Eat Karela For A Week
Why Amish Had To Eat Karela For A Week
Healthy Recipe: Rice Paper Rolls
Healthy Recipe: Rice Paper Rolls
Uttarakhand MLA vacates Champawat seat for CM Dhami
Uttarakhand MLA vacates Champawat seat for CM Dhami
Will take serious view of Wednesday's demolition: SC
Will take serious view of Wednesday's demolition: SC

More like this

Sudha Murty's tips for writers

Sudha Murty's tips for writers

Writing tips from Ruskin Bond

Writing tips from Ruskin Bond

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances