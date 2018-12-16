Jennifer Aniston's cover will make you go 'wow'

December 16, 2018 10:20 IST

The Friends' actor wore her heart on her sleeves as she revealed what's important to her in an interview with Elle USA.

Photograph: Courtesy Elle USA/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston is Elle USA's cover star for January 2019.

Putting her fabulous bod on display, the actor has posed for a black-and-white cover for the mag.

For those of you who have been wondering how to describe Jennifer in a nutshell, the actor simplifies the task for you.

'I’ve wondered about it myself for many years -- I think Jen represents an archetype for us as a culture,' she said in an interview with the mag.

As for finding love, this is what she had to say, 'I don't feel a void. I really don't.

'My marriages, they've been very successful, in (my) personal opinion.

'And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore.

'Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear.'

She adds: 'Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice.

'When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's okay. That's not a failure.

'We have these clichés around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it's very narrow-minded thinking.'

According to the mag's Instagram page, 'Jennifer Aniston spent a decade on Friends and has starred in more than 30 movies, but the role that sticks to her most tenaciously is America's Suffering Sweetheart'.

'We live in a society that messages women: By this age, you should be married; by this age, you should have children,' Jennifer told Elle.

'That's a fairy tale. That's the mold we're slowly trying to break out of.'