Loved Deepika's reception look? See who created it

Last updated on: November 29, 2018 09:41 IST

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla reveal how they put together Deepika Padukone's reception look in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twinning in white and gold at their wedding reception at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked like the perfect couple when they posed for pictures at their Mumbai reception Wednesday evening.

The stylish duo who have been giving us fashion goals through their wedding pictures, didn't disappoint this time too.

Deepika and Ranveer who twinned in Sabysachi Mukherjee ensembles throughout their wedding in Italy, surprised everyone with their designer choices for the reception.

While Ranveer stuck to Rohit Bal, who also created his reception look in Bengaluru, Deepika chose to wear a chikankari sari designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

"We are thrilled to create this ensemble for Deepika. She's worn our clothes with a passion for years. Deepika's beauty and grace are ethereal. And she chose chikan. It is our ultimate love. And her appreciation for finesse and elegance made it her choice too. Ivory and gold do her and the occasion full justice. She is an absolute dream in it."

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Rohit Bal couture and Deepika Padukone in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Deepika's chiffon chikankari ensemble in ivory features a trail and is styled with a demi-sari and sumptuous chadar as a head dupatta, the designed described in his e-mail to Rediff.com.

"Hand embroidered by the women artisans of Lucknow, the intricate, ton sur ton thread embroidery comes alive as millions of sequins, Swarovski crystals and gold zardozi embroidery enhance and embellish it to perfection," the duo added.

"Dramatic zardozi lace borders edge both the demi sari and the chadar. A gold zardozi, resham and crystal blouse featuring a deep neck and delicate floral motifs with bugle bead and pearl tassels offsets the pristine chikankari to perfection."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The colour-coordinated duo looked picture perfect.

She finished the look with multi-tiered floral necklace in rose cuts and gold and oversized geometric disc earrings with pearls, gold and polkis from AJSK's jewelry collection.

Meanwhile Ranveer was dressed in a white and gold embroidered sherwani which he quirkily paired with a fluid skirt and matching shoes.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: While Ranveer paired his sherwani with a skirt, Deepika's dupatta had a long trail.

Despite choosing different designers, the couple complemented each other really well.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also designed clothes for the Padukone family. Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone wore chikankari ensembles and Anisha Padukone was dressed in a resham creation.