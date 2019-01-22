Hot mama! Lily Aldridge shows off her baby bump

January 22, 2019 13:23 IST

Back in August 2018, Lily Aldridge announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

The Victoria's Secret model, who is 38-weeks pregnant and ready to pop any time now, has been documenting her pregnancy on her Instagram timeline.

Take a look at some of her adorable pics.

Surprise! Lily Aldridge displays her baby bump in a bikini. The model shared the news of her pregnancy with her 5.3 million followers on Instagram. Photographs: Courtesy Lily Aldridge/Instagram

Lily welcomed her first child Dixie in June 2012. But going by her svelte looks, it is almost hard to say that she is a mom to a six year old.

Lily takes a selfie with her bestie and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo. Not one to hide her baby bump, this model is serving a lot of style inspiration for to-be mothers.



Can you feel the love?



Lily, who is married to 36-year-old musician Caleb Followill, has not yet shared the gender of her child on Instagram. She hopes to surprise them with the news soon.

