CES 2019: Look Ma, a phone that bends!

Last updated on: January 14, 2019 18:14 IST

The Consumer Electronics Show, which took place in Las Vegas last week, had exciting new products on display.

Rediff.com's Ashish Narsale lists the ones he thought were the most unique.

Photograph: Kind courtesy royole.com IMAGE: FlexPai Phone + Tablet by Royole.

Bend it like FlexPai

The Chinese company Royole, known to make flexible electronics, displayed its latest FlexPai smartphone + tablet with bendable display.

The device comes with a fully flexible display, which the company claims is unbreakable and durable.

It's powered by Qualcomm's latest, the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

And it runs on Water OS, based on the latest Android Pie 9.0.

IMAGE: The Spectra electric skateboard is displayed at CES 2019. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Go skateboarding

Yes, Walnut Tech was there with its latest Spectra electric skateboard, the Spectra X.

So what's new?

The app connected with the skateboard allows you to rent out or share the skateboard by creating a network of interested people.

What's the tech inside?

The skateboard is equipped with world's first 3D posture control, allowing even newbies to ride comfortably.

The board is waterproof and has replaceable rechargeable batteries.

IMAGE: A DFree Bladder Scanner displayed at CES 2019. Photograph: David Becker/Getty Images

Health care

There was something for the elderly and people with disabilities too -- a DFree Bladder Scanner (DFree stand for diaper-free).

The scanner is a small device that, when attached to a person, detects the urine level in the bladder using ultrasound.

The results are available on the mobile app synced with it.

The device seems like a boon for the elderly and people with disabilities.

IMAGE: Actress-director Aisha Tyler and Frank Azor, co-founder and vice president, Dell. Photograph: Getty Images

Gamers, now you can play on the go!

The Dell's Alienware Area-51m brings the desktop gaming experience to the laptop.

The highest configuration Alienware Area-51m variant is powered by Intel's latest 9th generation i9-9900k CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 GPU.

What makes this a gamer's delight? The fact that the CPU and the GPU are upgradable, just like a standard desktop PC.

IMAGE: ForwardX Robotics's Zhaoqiang Chen shows off the autonomous suitcase, the Ovis. Photograph: David Becker/Getty Images

A suit case that follows you!

The ForwardX Robotics Suitcase does not need any tag or band or mobile connected to user to follow her/him. Instead, it uses computer vision technology to identify the user.

The Suitcase is embedded with four cameras and powered by AI.

IMAGE: A wall of curved televisions displayed at the LG booth at CES 2019. Photograph: David Becker/Getty Images

The wall comes alive!

A wall made up of curved LG televisions lent a touch of science fiction to CES 2019.

IMAGE: David Vanderwaal, senior VP, marketing, for LG Electronics USA, introduces the LG HomeBrew, an automated, home beer-making appliance. Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

Now, make beer at home!

LG makes it happen with its LG HomeBrew appliance.

You can make the beer of your choice with just a click of buttons and a few ingredients.

IMAGE: A Solar Cow battery charging station for schools, designed to encourage parents in developing nations to send their children to school in exchange for battery power. Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

The magic of solar power

Yolk, a South Korean start-up, has worked on Solar Cow in partnership with a Kenyan school.

It aims to encourage parents to send their children to school.

The solar power charging station is shaped like a cow and the batteries are shaped like milk bottles.

When the child comes to the school, she or he has to dock the battery to the charging station and, while they study, the battery gets charged.

While leaving, they can take the battery and use it at home; it has enough power for their daily household activities.

IMAGE: Eric Wilkinson stands by the Wilkinson Baking Company's Breadbot, a self-contained, automated bakery. Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

Bot, bot, bake me some bread!

Breadbot by the Wilkinson Baking Company is a fully automated, bread making robot.

It mixes, forms, proofs, bakes and cools the bread all by itself. It also cleans itself.

It can bake 10 loaves in an hour.