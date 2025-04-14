From Private Chefs to Jungle Bubbles

From high-end villas with private sommeliers to exclusive showcases at cultural centres to private sessions with Michelin-starred chefs and celebrities, hotel chains are pulling out all the stops.

Kindly note the images in this feature have only been published for representational purposes. All photographs: Kind courtesy, The Leela/Instagram

Exclusivity is the latest feature on offer by luxury hotel chains in India, as they bet big on the rising demand for luxurious getaways in the country, often curated for members of their loyalty programmes.

From high-end villas with private sommeliers to exclusive showcases at cultural centres to private sessions with Michelin-starred chefs and celebrities, hotel chains are pulling out all stops.

In October last year, Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts launched Arq by the Leela -- a collection of the uber luxurious villas at Pichola lake in Udaipur -- spanning from 360 sq. mt. to 803 sq. mt. starting at over ₹250,000 per night.

"As incomes grow, people are looking beyond destinations and travelling specifically for experiences. We are seeing that in Udaipur and Jaipur, where guests don't necessarily step out of hotels but just want to soak in the experiences that the properties have to offer," said Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO at the luxury hospitality chain.

Built as a palace within a palace, guests arrive at the villas on a private boat, and get guests a 'complete package of experiences in a bubble' -- from their own master chefs, sommelier, wellness specialist, and housekeeping, among others.

Currently open to all, Arq will soon become part of its membership programme and will be launched in the international markets.

"India is at the forefront of a new era in luxury hospitality, driven by its dynamic economy and cultural richness. With Arq, we are elevating ultra-luxury to unprecedented levels, creating bespoke sanctuaries that blend India's timeless heritage with innovation," Bhatnagar said.

Thailand-based hospitality chain Minor Hotels will be bringing in exclusive experiences to Anantara Jewel Bagh, its first luxurious property in Jaipur.

"Experiences are driving travel across the globe and we want to bring some of them to India, not only for the domestic tourist in the country but also to pull in the international travellers to the country," Dillip Rajakarier, CEO, Minor Hotels, told Business Standard, noting that these experiences would be exclusive to its guests, which may vary from hotel to hotel.

Across Vietnam, Thailand, Maldives, and Laos where Minor has a major presence, the hotel chain runs exclusive cruises, organises jungle bubbles in elephant sanctuaries or curates exclusive train journeys for guests who seek something different and bespoke.

"We are launching the explorer tent experiences, which includes a night's stay in a two-room luxury tent pitched inside the resort's compound. Guests can stay at the hotel, but also spend a night in the tent or the jungle bubble. We are in the early stages to bring something like the tented camp to India because we see a lot of potential for them," Rajakarier added.

As is with most luxury experiences, the exclusive services are priced but these price tags rarely matter.

"These are experiences for people who want exclusivity more than anything else. It's a proverbial chip on the shoulder that sets them apart from their peers," said a senior executive at a leading hotel chain.

NYSE-listed Hyatt hotels has tied up with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai for its World of Hyatt members, where they get to witness exclusive shows like Mughal-e-Azam, Mamma Mia, and even a few shows from Broadway.

The hotel chain also regularly organises special meetups, like one with the members of the 1983 cricket World Cup winning team.

Taj, from the house of Indian Hotels Company, also regularly organises curated experiences such as exclusive meals prepared by award-winning chefs like Jeffrey Vella and Yves Matagne and conversations with Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, and Anupam Kher.

These experiences are available for its loyalty club members that falls under the ambit of the Chambers brand.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff