Can You Resist These Diwali Treats?

Time for your tastebuds to have a ball with three delightful seasonal recipes.

Indulgent these dishes will take some effort in the kitchen.

So, plan your festive menu in advance and use the weekend to rustle up these dishes (or at least prep in advance) so that your family and friends can enjoy your haath ka banna khanna on Diwali.

Stuffed Dahi Vada

Recipe by Neha Deepak Shah

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

For the filling

½ cup walnuts, roasted

2 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

1 green chilly, chopped

2 tbsp any chopped berries like strawberries or mulberries or blueberries or else raisins

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp jeera or cumin powder

For the vada

1 cup white urad dal, washed and soaked for at least 5 hours

1 green chilly, chopped

Small piece ginger, roughly chopped

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Oil for frying the vadas

To serve

Yoghurt, whipped with a pinch of black salt and sugar

Chopped walnuts, to garnish

Imli or tamarind chutney

Green chutney

Pudina or mint leaves



Beetroot puree

Method

Drain the water from the soaked urad dal.

Transfer into a blender.

Add the chopped green chilly and the ginger.

Blend till a smooth batter.

Add a little water only if needed.

Transfer the batter into a bowl and keep whisking it until it's airy and light.

Keep aside.

Transfer into a bowl and keep aside.

Place the pan over medium-high heat and grease the moulds with oil.

Add 1 tbsp of the vada batter into each mould.

Add 1 tsp of the filling in the centre.

Add some more of the vada batter to seal the centre.

After a few minutes, flip the vadas.

Transfer onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Repeat the process until you finish the batter.

When the oil is getting hot, using your hands shape the vadas.

Make a small hole in the centre and add some of the filling into it.

Seal the hole with some more batter and drop the vada into the hot oil.

Repeat the process with the remaining batter but make sure you fry the vadas in batches.

Keep flipping and let the vadas cook evenly until golden brown.

Drain from the oil and transfer onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Serve hot with the thick yoghurt, tamarind chutney, green chutney and a bit of beetroor puree in the yoghurt for colour.

Editor's Note: Make your own green chutney. Use Lahu Kapudskar's recipe for Green Chutney.

Lauki Walnut Halwa

Recipe by Kumar Nachikhet

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 medium-sized lauki or doodhi or bottle gourd, peeled, grated

400 ml full-cream milk

3 tbsp ghee

½ cup sugar

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

½ cup walnuts, crushed

1 tsp kewra water or pandanus water, optional

Method

In a heavy-bottomed kadhai or saucepan, heat the ghee and add the grated lauki.

Cook till it just starts to change colour, approximately 15 minutes.

Add the milk and cook till it reduces and mixes with the lauki completely.

Add the sugar, cardamom powder and cook till the sugar dissolves completely.

Add the crushed walnuts and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Add the kewra water and give it a final mix.

Take off heat and serve warm.

Carrot and Walnut Barfi

Recipe by Shumaila Chauhan

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

500 gm red carrots, peeled

2 tbsp ghee + 1 tbsp extra

3-4 whole green elaichi or cardamom, de-husked

2 tbsp grated desiccated coconut, optional

1 cup milk

1/3 cup sugar

¾ cup walnuts

¼ cup milk powder

Few strands kesar or saffron

¼ cup roughly chopped walnuts, to add at the end

Butter or ghee, for greasing the cake pan

8 x 8 cake pan, or a container with sides, for setting the barfi

Method