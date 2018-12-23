Christmas recipe: How to make a classic pumpkin pie

rediff.com

December 23, 2018 09:30 IST

It's time to ring in the festive season with customary Christmas dishes. 

Classic pumpkin pie

The classic pumpkin pie is made with spices. Photograph: Courtesy stephanieortiz/Pixabay.com

Recipe by Mahesh Pandala, Executive Chef, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.

Ingredients:

  • 500 gm fresh cream
  • 120 gm castor sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 20 gm refined flour
  • 210 gm roasted puree
  • 10 gm cinnamon powder
  • 5 gm nutmeg powder
  • 5 gm ginger powder

For the short crust:

  • 100 gm icing sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 200 gm refined flour
  • 5 ml vanilla essence
  • 100 gm butter, unsalted

Method:

  • For the short crust, cream butter and icing sugar together. Add egg one at a time. Cream till the mix gets soft peak consistency.
  • Add vanilla into it. Fold in the flour and keep in refrigerator for an hour.
  • Take fresh cream in a pan, add sugar into it. Cook for some time.
  • Cool the cream. Add eggs in the mix. Add pumpkin puree, flour and all the spices into it and mix properly.
  • Roll the short crust and line the pie shell. Pour the mix in the lined pie shell. Bake at 170°C for 35-40 mins or till done.
  • Decorate with marzipan pumpkins and glazed apricots.

Roast turkey

A Christmas dinner is incomplete without the turkey. 

Recipe by Saurabh Srivastava, Executive Chef, Aloft New Delhi Aerocity. 

Ingredients: 

  • 1/4 lb (around 100 gm) unsalted butter 
  • 1 lemon, juice and zest
  • 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped
  • 1 fresh turkey
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 bunch thyme leaves
  • 1 whole lemon, halved
  • 1 Spanish onion, quartered
  • 1 head garlic, halved crosswise

Method:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°C. 
  • Melt butter in a small saucepan. Add the zest and juice of a lemon and 1 tsp thyme leaves. Set aside. 
  • Take the giblets out of the turkey and wash the turkey inside and out.
  • Remove any excess fat and leftover pinfeathers and pat the outside dry. 
  • Place the turkey in a large roasting pan. Liberally apply salt and pepper to the inside of the turkey cavity.
  • Stuff the cavity with the bunch of thyme, halved lemon, quartered onion, and garlic. Brush the outside of the turkey with the butter mixture and sprinkle salt and pepper. 
  • Tie the legs together with a string and tuck the wing tips under the body of the turkey. Roast the turkey at 350 F (about 2 to 2½ hours), or until the juices run clear when you cut between the leg and the thigh.
  • Remove the turkey to a cutting board and cover with aluminum foil; let rest for 20 minutes. Slice it and serve.

