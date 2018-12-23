Christmas recipe: How to make a classic pumpkin pie

December 23, 2018 09:30 IST

It's time to ring in the festive season with customary Christmas dishes.

Classic pumpkin pie

The classic pumpkin pie is made with spices. Photograph: Courtesy stephanieortiz/ Pixabay.com

Recipe by Mahesh Pandala, Executive Chef, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.

Ingredients:

500 gm fresh cream

120 gm castor sugar

4 eggs

2 egg yolks

20 gm refined flour

210 gm roasted puree

10 gm cinnamon powder

5 gm nutmeg powder

5 gm ginger powder

For the short crust:

100 gm icing sugar

2 eggs

200 gm refined flour

5 ml vanilla essence

100 gm butter, unsalted

Method:

For the short crust, cream butter and icing sugar together. Add egg one at a time. Cream till the mix gets soft peak consistency.

Add vanilla into it. Fold in the flour and keep in refrigerator for an hour.

Take fresh cream in a pan, add sugar into it. Cook for some time.

Cool the cream. Add eggs in the mix. Add pumpkin puree, flour and all the spices into it and mix properly.

Roll the short crust and line the pie shell. Pour the mix in the lined pie shell. Bake at 170°C for 35-40 mins or till done.

Decorate with marzipan pumpkins and glazed apricots.

A Christmas dinner is incomplete without the turkey.

Recipe by Saurabh Srivastava, Executive Chef, Aloft New Delhi Aerocity.

Ingredients:

1/4 lb (around 100 gm) unsalted butter

1 lemon, juice and zest

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped

1 fresh turkey

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

1 bunch thyme leaves

1 whole lemon, halved

1 Spanish onion, quartered

1 head garlic, halved crosswise

Method: