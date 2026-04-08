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Find Out What India Has Been Searching For

By Anushka Bhardwaj
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 11:24 IST

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'People are now searching online for ways to spend their time offline. That is the intersection.'

Searches Reveal New Digital Shift

Kindly note that this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is intended solely for representational purposes. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.
 

India's Google searches in 2025 were diverse.

Artificial intelligence (AI) entered everyday infrastructure, as did rising caution around digital risks.

Generation Alpha's digital interactions remained parentally controlled, while technology for senior citizens saw increased interest.

The India in Search 2026 report by marketing data and analytics firm Kantar identified seven cultural trajectories and 11 sectoral trends that dominated the country's Google searches in 2025.

Key Points

  • India's Google searches in 2025 reflected diverse cultural shifts, with AI integration and digital caution shaping user behaviour.
  • AI-related searches surged 154 per cent year-on-year, alongside concerns around risks in an increasingly digital ecosystem.
  • Spirituality entered the digital space with rising interest in AI-led interpretations like 'Mahabharat AI' and 'Gita GPT'.
  • Users increasingly searched for offline experiences, signalling a shift from digital saturation to real-world social interactions.
  • Work-life balance concerns intensified, with rising searches on burnout, micro-retirement, and upskilling opportunities across sectors.

AI adoption surge 154 per cent

"The searches went beyond category level; they reflected broader cultural trajectories.

"There were no category- or brand-specific patterns, and the findings were more diverse," says Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief client solutions officer, South Asia, Kantar.

Searches around AI adoption rose 154 per cent year-on-year and also reflected concerns around a digitally powered ecosystem.

Digital spirituality trends rise

Spirituality saw a digital upgrade, with searches for 'Mahabharat AI' and 'Gita GPT'.

Offline experiences search boom

After years of digital saturation, the trend is now shifting towards physical and social experiences.

Searches such as 'escape rooms near me', 'coffee rave party', and 'craft-based outings' point to a desire to show up in person.

"People are now searching online for ways to spend their time offline. That is the intersection," says Mohanty.

Work-life burnout concerns grow

The report also revealed gaps in

work-life balance, with people searching for "occupational burnout" and "micro-retirement" and exploring ways to upskill.

Upskilling and micro-retirement rise

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Anushka Bhardwaj
Source: source

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