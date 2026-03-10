The Girl From Bhandup Who Became Ms Universe USA

'Don't let the world put you in a box. If the world tries to put you in a box, don't stay in it. Step out of it. And if you need to, burn that box completely.'

IMAGE: The Ms Universe USA 2026 official photoshoot. All photographs: Kind courtesy Siddhata Patil

For Siddhata Patil, those sentences above are not just advice. It is the mantra of her life.

From Bhandup, a suburb in north east Mumbai, to the world of Big Tech in the United States, from writing BIOS code for machines to being crowned Ms Universe USA 2026, her journey is proof that identities do not have to be singular.

You can be more than one thing. And for Siddhata, everything goes back to where it all began.

"I grew up in Bhandup in Mumbai," she tells Rediff's Rishika Shah. "Bhandup may not be glamorous as other parts of the city that are more talked about but it has definitely shaped the person that I am today."

The neighbourhood, she says, taught her one powerful lesson early in life.

"Bhandup has this environment that gave me the courage to dream bigger than my circumstances. Always remember where you start does not limit where you can go."

Where it all began

Her dreams began at home.

"My dad is a civil engineer," she recalls. "Growing up I remember watching him build things and that inspired me. I absolutely love designing and building new things myself."

By the time she reached Class 12, her path had become clearer.

"I chose electronics as my minor and that experience made me fall in love with the subject. I decided to do my bachelor's in electronics engineering."

Nearly 15 years ago, she moved to the United States.

From Bhandup to Big Tech

IMAGE: Siddhata as a senior firmware engineer at Microsoft.

Today, she works as a senior firmware engineer at Microsoft in California, a highly specialised space in the tech world.

"There is no typical day," she says. "Sometimes I am deep into coding. I do BIOS coding, mostly very close to the metal."

Technology, she says, keeps her endlessly curious.

"With technology you're always learning something new."

Recently, she was recognised for her work as the BIOS lead for Maya 200, an AI accelerator chip, and even featured in news coverage alongside tech leaders like Satya Nadella and Mustafa Suleyman.

"It was a huge thing for me," she says.

The unexpected turn into pageantry

But technology is only one part of her story. The other began almost by accident.

At a non-profit event in the Bay Area, someone asked her a simple question: Would she like to try a pageant? Her reaction was immediate.

"I said I'm an engineer. I know nothing about it. But curiosity won. I always loved pageants growing up so I thought, 'Okay, let's try it for fun'."

She won her very first pageant. And I was like, 'Wait... I'm actually good at this'.

Still, the early days were far from effortless. One of her biggest challenges was learning how to walk.

"When I first started, I knew absolutely nothing about a pageant walk," she laughs. "As an engineer I'm used to walking quickly from one meeting to another, not exactly a pageant runway kind of walk."

Her coach was blunt. "He stopped me and said, 'What kind of walk is this? Why are you walking so fast?' I said I'm an engineer. This is my engineer walk."

Practice slowly changed that. "I used to take my heels to the gym and practice in front of the mirrors."

Her growth in pageantry

The practice paid off. By the time she reached the nationals, the walk had become one of her strongest categories.

What followed was a series of milestones that pushed her further into the spotlight. Siddhata went on to win Ms South Asia World 2025, a title that marked a turning point in her pageant journey.

IMAGE: She was crowned Ms South Asia World 2025 by Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon.

The recognition soon opened doors to the fashion world as well.

Later that year, she walked as a showstopper at New York Fashion Week, one of the most prestigious platforms in global fashion.

IMAGE: She was a showstopper at the New York Fashion Week in September 2025.

The journey eventually led her to an even bigger moment, being crowned Ms Universe 2026, representing California on the American stage.

IMAGE: Siddhata, Ms Universe USA 2026 (California), with Mrs Universe USA 2026 (Florida).

Winning Ms Universe USA 2026 is a moment she will always remember vividly.

"The first thing going through my mind was keep smiling, the cameras are on you. I was incredibly nervous. I was literally shaking."

Standing on stage, she searched the crowd for familiar faces.

"I remember scanning the audience trying to find my mom, my dad, my brother because they have been such an important party of my journey."

When they announced her name, the feeling was beyond words. There was a sense of overwhelming joy and gratitude.

More than just glamour

IMAGE: Mrs Universe USA 2025 with Siddhata, Ms Universe USA 2026, in New York's Times Square.

For Siddhata, pageantry was never only about glamour.

"I absolutely love the fashion and glamour that comes with pageantry," she says. "But I'm also very passionate about breaking stereotypes. Why should woman have to choose between just being intelligent and being glamorous? We can be both."

More importantly, she says, pageants offer something bigger.

"Pageants basically give women a voice and the opportunity to champion causes that they care about."

The people behind her success

Family, she says, has been the strongest pillar in her life.

"My dad has always been someone who believed in me deeply. His mindset is always like you can and you will.

Her mother shaped another side of her personality. "She instilled a love for learning and knowledge. Growing up she was always gifting us books and that curiosity stayed with me."

And then there is her younger brother. "Even though he's younger, he has been an amazing pillar of support. He's so mature."

Looking back, she realises something important. "No journey is truly done alone. It's the people who believe in you that make everything possible."

Using her voice for change

IMAGE: Siddhata was honoured with the Social Impact and Leadership Award by Bollywood actress Avantika Dassani.

Beyond technology and pageants, Siddhata is deeply committed to social causes. Domestic violence awareness, particularly intimate partner abuse, is one issue she works closely with.

"Statistics show that nearly one in three women and one in four men experience domestic violence."

Without sharing personal details, she explains why the issue matters so much to her.

"Sometimes you experience it directly and sometimes you witness it in the lives of people around you. Either way, it changes the way you see the world."

Through non-profits, she helps survivors rebuild their lives.

"Not every woman has that independence or support system that you and I might have."

Mentoring the next generation

She also mentors young engineering students and women entering the world of STEM. Many of them ask her how to stay confident in male-dominated environments. She understands the challenge.

"When I first joined Microsoft, I walked into a team meeting and realised that out of 40 engineers in the room, I was the only female engineer."

For a moment, it felt intimidating. But she also found strong allies.

"I was incredibly fortunate to have amazing male allies who encouraged me and helped me grow as an engineer."

The experience shapes the advice she gives young women today. "Believe you belong in those rooms."

Her advice for young women

If there is one message she hopes young girls take from her story, it is this: "Don't let the world put you in a box."

Society often tells women they must choose between different identities. "But you can be anything you want. If the world tries to put you in a box, don't stay in it. Step out of it. And if you have to, burn that box completely."

What success means to her today

For Siddhata, success is no longer just about achievements or titles.

"Success, to me, is waking up every day knowing I am living a life that feels true to who I am."

But the most meaningful part of the journey, she says, is the people who stand beside you.

"The most beautiful life isn't about what you achieve. It's about who's standing next to you when you achieve it."