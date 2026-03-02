Meet Radhika Gupta, CEO and MD of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. One of the 20 global influencers on LinkedIn -- a list she shares with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And perhaps one of the most candid and transparent voices in Indian finance today.

She learned Hindi by listening to Bollywood song lyrics. She cried during her first corporate performance review.

This is not your average CEO's biography.

At 24, she left Wall Street. No safety net. No plan B. No contingency. Just some savings, a great degree, and the kind of determined courage that most people talk about but never actually gather and act when the going gets tough.

She returned to India when 'startup' was a question mark, not the most sought after thing to do. When building a business was not cool. It was uncertain, unglamorous, and often lonely work. Radhika Gupta did it anyway.

IMAGE: Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Gupta/Instagram

In The Rediff Podcast, she has a conversation that sets aside the CEO script.

She speaks about the time she got emotional in her very first performance review -- not with embarrassment, but with the kind of honesty that makes you trust the person completely.

She speaks about why the romance of startups wears off quickly, what really helps a startup survive, and believes that Indian entrepreneurs, when cornered (we are not sharing the context here; watch the podcast to know more), are the best in the world.

She speaks about money -- not in jargon, but in language that first-time investors can actually use. And she speaks directly to young professionals who are lying awake at night wondering what AI will do to their jobs.

A REDIFF WOMEN'S DAY SPECIAL.

Radhika Gupta was in conversation with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.

Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff, Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Video Presentation: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff