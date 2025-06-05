Expert Tips To Future-Proof Your Career

Dr Ganesh Natarajan, who was a special career expert on rediffGURUS last week, explains how working professionals can upskill in order to future-proof their careers.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are redefining workplaces across the globe.

How will this affect the nature of jobs in the future?

What can working professionals do to reinvent their careers and stay relevant?

"Traditional coding and testing jobs will be eliminated," warns rediffGURU Dr Ganesh Natarajan, chairman and co-founder, 5F World, GTT Data and Lighthouse Communities.

Dr Natarajan, who chairs the board at Honeywell Automation India and has been a successful business and social entrepreneur for over 30 years, answered your questions for one week.

Anonymous: Respected Sir, I work at a mid-sized IT firm in Pune as a Java developer.

With the rise of AI tools like Copilot and ChatGPT, I feel that basic coding jobs may become obsolete.

I'm from a modest background and can't afford expensive upskilling courses.

Would you recommend I focus on AI/ML self-learning through open platforms, or should I pivot toward roles like tech writing or product testing?

How can I future-proof my career?

Yes, you should be conversant with AI. Traditional coding and testing jobs will be eliminated.

Dear Dr Natarajan, I am a branch manager at a public sector bank in Pune with MBA in finance and 12 years of banking experience.

The banking industry is changing completely with artificial intelligence and fintech companies.

Our bank introduced many AI tools -- chatbots for customer queries, algorithms for loan approval, and systems that can detect fraud automatically.

While this is good for efficiency, I feel that traditional banking jobs are becoming less important.

Many routine tasks that we used to do are now automated.

Young fintech companies are attracting customers with better digital services.

As a mid-level banking professional, how can I reinvent my career to stay relevant?

Should I focus on learning about AI and fintech, or should I develop expertise in areas where the human touch is still important, like wealth management?

Knowledge of AI applications to all banking processes will be essential for your future success, so definitely do it.

Anonymous: Sir, my father has been running a tools and machine trading business for 25 years, but we have not been able to scale it.

I have joined this business recently, but finding it hard to scale it.

Please advise on how to scale the business, including how to create processes, and also suggest what marketing tactics and channels can be used to grow this business.

I am not really conversant with the machine trading business but the formula for growth is always the same. Establish product-market connect, expand your customer base and scale.

