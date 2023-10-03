EPF Withdrawal Claim Rejected? Here's Help

Do you have financial planning queries for rediffGURU and financial planning expert, Colonel Sanjeev Govila (retd)?

Please ask your questions HERE.

SHAIK: Sir, I am 60 years old and already availing EPF Pension after completion of 58 years of age, now if join I join any company for about 3 to 4 years and company wants to provide me EPF scheme will it be possible to do so. Could you please clarify in this regard? Thanks

You can continue to contribute to the EPF scheme if you join a new company after availing EPF pension at the age of 58, provided that you are a full-time employee on the company's payroll.

However, you will not be eligible to become a member of the EPS (pension) scheme again, as the EPS membership ceases once you start receiving pension after attaining the age of 58 years.

Therefore, the employer's contribution of 8.33 per cent that would otherwise go to the EPS will be added to your PF account instead. Hence, the total contribution of 12 per cent employee and 12 per cent employer will go in EPF.

Anonymous: I'm 36 year old. My father got the amount of share from his father's property. He brought the old house with portion of the money and brought some gold for my sister. Later due to leakage problem I have planned to demolish the house and planed for construction of new house in that portion. My father did not have any savings. For the construction I have invested my money. Now my sister is asking for money. Whether I need to pay share in this? Since both parents are still with me.

As per the Hindu Succession Act 1956, all the children of Hindu male fall into class 1 heirs and all are equally eligible to get the claim or benefit in father's property. In your case, property has been registered in your father's name and as per the Hindu Succession Act your sister is equally eligible to claim her portion.

At the time of claim, you can showcase your expenses which you have incurred on the property with valid proofs.

If your father had made a will and declared you as a beneficiary to the same property, in that case, your sister would not have been eligible to get the share from the property.

Harish: I was cheated online by UPI/PAYTM fraud of amount Rs 93,000/- as fraudster hacked my UPI PIN & subsequently did three withdrawal i.e. 9000, 4000 + 40000, and 40000 without my doing anything. It seems shortcoming in PAYTM/UPI system. Can I claim on PAYTM/UPI?

We are sorry to hear that you were a victim of fraud. It's important to take immediate action to address the situation.

Here are the steps that you can take:

1. Contact your bank: To prevent any future unauthorised access, contact your bank and freeze the account, and modify the UPI pin.

2. Contact Paytm: Reach out to PAYTM as soon as possible to report the fraudulent activity and explain the situation. They will guide you through the process of filing a complaint and provide you with further assistance.

3. File a complaint: Visit your nearest cyber security cell and file a complaint about the fraudulent activity. Provide them with all the relevant details, including any evidence you may have, such as transaction records, messages, or emails.

According to RBI guidelines, anyone who becomes a victim to UPI fraud needs to first report the issue to the payment service provider. However, in case the UPI service provider doesn't provide much assistance, the user can also file a complaint at the NPCI portal at npci.org.in.

Narayanan: Hi Sir, I worked a small level company between 01.02.2018 to 30.04.2021. They paid standard EPF contribution of Rs. 1800/- from my side they deducting the same of Rs. 1800/-. After I exit the company I applied the EPF Withdrawal (both contribution) on 06.05.2023 and it was rejected by the officer and the reason was mentioned "Claim Rejeced EQUAL SHARE 07/18".

The Employer deposited the July 2018 share wrongly i.e. the deposited Rs. 1800/- in Employee Share and Rs. 1800/- employer Share and Pension is "0" instead of Rs.1800/- as employee, Rs. 550/- as Employer and Rs.1250/- as pension contribution.

When I sent two continuous mails to EPF they taking my query as a grievance and sent a query to the employer. But still they not close the issue. How do I approach them to clear my claim? There is no mistake from my side. Thanks in Advance. Narayanan

I understand that your EPF withdrawal claim has been rejected due to an error in your employer's contribution. This is frustrating, but it is important to remember that you are not alone. Many people experience problems with their EPF claims, especially when their employers make mistakes.

When filing a grievance, be sure to provide clear and concise information about the issue. You should also include any relevant documentation, such as your EPF statement and the revised Form 11 from your employer (if you have one).

Once you have filed a grievance, the EPFO will investigate the matter and try to resolve it. This process can take some time, but it is important to be patient.

Here are some additional tips:

• Keep track of all your communication with the EPFO. This includes emails, phone calls, and visits to the office.

• If you are not satisfied with the EPFO's response, you can escalate the issue to the regional or national level. You can also mail on employeefeedback@epfindia.gov.in for the redressal of your grievance.

You can ask rediffGURU Sanjeev Govila your questions HERE.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.