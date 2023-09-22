'Can I get a monthly income of Rs 2.5L?'

Do you have mutual fund-related queries?

Anonymous: Sir, I am 44 year old NRI with current savings of Rs 80 lakhs in FD and Rs 4.5 lakhs in shares.

Planning to return to India in 2 years, seeking guidance on generating a monthly income of Rs 1 lakh from my current savings and anticipated earnings of Rs 10 lakhs in over the next 2 year and have no liabilities.

Could you advise any investment strategy.

Thanks.

With a corpus of Rs 84.5 lakhs, and if you add Rs 10 lakhs more, your corpus would be Rs 94.5 lakhs.

After two years, say, if your corpus is Rs 1 cr, then you would be able to get Rs 50k as monthly interest from the bank with the current rate of interest.

Anonymous: Hi, I am 56.

I would like to create sufficient corpus to retire by 62.

I would like to have a monthly income of Rs 2.5 L.

My annual income currently is Rs 36 L.

Please suggest suitable investment options.

You need Rs 5 crores at the age of 62 years if you want a monthly income of Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

In order to get there in six years, your SIP amount has to be about Rs 4.7 lakh per month or a mix of lump sum and SIP.

Since your monthly income is Rs 3 lakhs per month, you cannot do a SIP of Rs 4.7 lakhs per month.

Sandeep: I am a 36 year old working professional in the IT sector.

I am currently investing in in the following mutual funds from past 1 year

1. Axis Bluechip Fund Growth - Rs 2,000

2. HDFC Flexicap fund - Rs 4,500

3. SBI Multicap Fund Regular Plan Growth - Rs 2,500

4. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Regular Plan Growth - Rs 2,500

5.Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund Regular Plan Growth - Rs 5,000

6. ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund Growth - Rs 5,000

7. TATA Digital India Fund Regular Plan Growth - Rs 2,000

8. HDFC Index Fund - Rs 5,000

Also investing in Kotak ULIP Rs 2,00,000 per year from 3 years.

Do I need to change or buy new? I want to invest Rs 20K more monthly.

Hello, after looking at your funds, I would like to suggest the category of funds you should select if your time horizon is more than 7-10 years.

Small cap -- 20 per cent

Mid cap -- 20 per cent

Large and mid -- 20 per cent

Multicap -- 20 per cent

Thematic fund -- 10 per cent

Funds of your choice -- 10 per cent

You should invest in ULIP after checking the cost of the ULIP. If the cost is more than the mutual funds, you can avoid ULIPs.

Mansoor: Hi Sir, I am earning Rs 30L in a year, aged 46 yrs, want to start investment in SIP & in MF to plan my retirement.

Pls guide me in which SIP & MF to invest to get good returns.

Firstly, I would suggest you earmark a particular amount every month from your salary for MF SIP.

Then make a basket of funds such as emergency funds, short term, mid-term and long term funds.

The break-up can be Rs 5L-10L in emergency funds kept aside.

Post that, the per cent can be 20 per cent in small caps, 20 per cent in midcaps, 20 per cent in multicaps, 10 per cent in thematic funds, 20 per cent in large caps and 10 per cent can be optional.

Rehan: Hello Sunil Sir. I am 43 years old. My investment horizon is 20 years.

From Jan 2021 I am doing MF SIP of Rs 12,000 pm. My purpose of investment is for retirement.

Axis Blue Chip Fund -- Rs 3,000 pm

Tata Ethical Fund -- Rs 4,000 pm

HDFC small cap -- Rs 1,000 pm

SBI Bluechip Fund -- Rs 2,000 pm

ICICI technology fund -- Rs 2,000 pm

Please review my portfolio and advise according.

Your portfolio is good. Just be invested for long term.

