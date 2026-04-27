'My Child Back-Answers Me In Front Of Elders And Guests'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, explains how you can deal with teenage rage and tantrums.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

How do you react when your child doesn't listen to you?

Do you raise your voice, repeat yourself endlessly or just give up in frustration?

It's a situation most parents face and it can leave you feeling unheard and disrespected.

According to rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, "Any change in situations at home can cause a behaviour change in a child due to resistance, fear and more."

Read on for her advice on how to help yourself and your child deal with behavioural issues.

You can post your parenting and relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: My son doesn't respect me at all.

At first, I thought he was just being a kid and ignored his tantrums. Now he is 11 and back-answers me in front of elders and guests.

I have never laid my hands on him but I have scolded him enough and made him understand when he was a child.

He used to be scared of his father earlier but now he says, "Do what you want."

I don't know what is wrong with him. Things at home haven't been good either.

We are going through some financial issues due to which we have had to cut down expenses.

I can't afford an expensive counsellor.

The school counsellor said it could be teen rage and it may get better when he grows up.

I am not convinced. What should I do to help?

Any change in situations at home can cause a behaviour change in a child due to resistance, fear and more.

He possibly sees it as some sort of a threat that things that he is used to may be taken away from him; what goes on in a child's mind is the job of parents and/or a counsellor.

Not all counsellors are expensive and you may be able to find someone who can help your son.

In the meantime, I would suggest that you don't have any financial-related chats in front of the child.

Also, become aware of how your state of mind -- anxiety and worry -- might be impacting him.

If you could isolate him from your thoughts and worries, that will be a great gift at this point in time for the child.

Any change in the environment can impact in a good and not-so-good manner, so try and keep it light.

You can post your parenting and relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

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