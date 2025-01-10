HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why L&T Chief Works 90 Hours A Week

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
January 10, 2025 19:25 IST

S N Subrahmanyan earns Rs 13,98,630.14 per day!

IMAGE: Larsen & Toubro Chairman & Managing Director Sekharipuram Narayanan Subrahmanyan meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

1. Larsen & Toubro Chairman Sekharipuram Narayanan Subrahmanyan has come under fire from netizens after he stated he expects his employees to work 90 hours a week.

2. It means he expects every employee to work 12.85 hours a day.

3. Not to forget two hours of travel and commute time to reach office which tantamount to 14.85 hours a day work.

4. Subrahmanyan expects his employees to work on Sundays too as he said, 'How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working.'

5. Assuming Subrahmanyan does all these things and work the same way as he expects you to do so there has to be remuneration?

6. Guess what, how much is it?

7. Subrahmanyan drew an annual salary of Rs 51.05 crore as of March 31, 2024 according to the L&T annual report (external link).

8. This means if you divide Subrahmanyan's annual salary of Rs 510,500,000 by 365 days then he earns Rs 13,98,630.14 per day.

9. No wonder he believes people must work 90 hours a week and only on Sunday. Don't you agree?

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
