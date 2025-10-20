Ditch Quick-Money Lures This Diwali!

Build lasting wealth via disciplined, long-term mutual fund investing in India's compounding marathon, Shanaihi, Shanaihi, says Ramalingam Kalirajan

Kindly note that this illustration generated using Google Gemini has only been posted for representational purposes.

You and I know this truth deep down -- India's story is not a sprint. It's a marathon.

But look around.

Everyone wants to get rich yesterday.

The lure of 'quick money' is everywhere -- F&O bets, crypto trades, Ponzi traps, online gaming, lotteries.

People chase these glittering shortcuts as if generating wealth were a lucky draw.

But tell me honestly -- have you ever met someone who sustained wealth through shortcuts?

Exactly.

Nine out of ten people lose money speculating in F&O (as per SEBI reports).

And that tenth person? He doesn't win -- he just survives.

Money made fast often leaves faster.

Where to Invest in Diwali 2025

Yes, markets have cooled off.

Yes, FIIs are cautious about valuations.

But look closer -- Domestic Investors (DIIs) are buying, and buying big.

Why? Because they see the future, not just the fluctuations.

They believe in India's governance, entrepreneurship, and earnings power.

The best thing to invest in 2026 is not a stock tip -- it's discipline, practiced through long-term, systematic mutual fund investing.

Our consumption engine is alive and roaring -- fuelled by tax cuts, GST benefits, lower interest rates, and pay hikes.

Money is flowing into millions of hands, and when Indians spend, they don't just consume -- they create growth.

Every rupee spent on Indian goods multiplies through the economy -- jobs, incomes, profits, and back again.

That's how a nation compounds wealth. Quietly. Powerfully.

And that's exactly how mutual funds work -- they mirror India's compounding story, brick by brick, business by business.

The Law of Averages -- Even the Stars Rest

Remember Mohammad Azharuddin's three debut centuries?

Fourth innings? No century.

Did that make him a bad player? Of course not.

After 10 years of stellar returns, even the NIFTY needs a timeout.

This pause isn't a threat -- it's a setup for the next leap.

Earnings will grow again.

And when earnings rise, prices follow. Always.

That's why long-term mutual fund investors don't panic -- they stay invested through the pause to ride the next phase of compounding.

Where the Smart Money Is Headed -- Best Industries to Invest in 2026

If you're wondering which industries to bet on for the next decade, look where India's future demand lies:

Consumer Discretionary: Lifestyle, home improvement, experiences

Travel & Tourism: Indians are exploring Bharat before Bangkok

Healthcare & Education: Families invest first in health and learning

Defence Exports: Powered by Make-in-India innovation

Future-ready IT & AI companies: Delivering cheaper, smarter, faster solutions

Mutual Funds & Financial Innovation: Reaching semi-urban and rural India like never before.

These are not fads. These are foundations of the next compounding wave.

Yes, commodities like gold and silver may shine too -- but remember:

When central banks buy, prices rise. When they stop, gravity returns.

Equity mutual funds, in contrast, build real productive wealth -- not speculative shine.

Currency Melts. Investments Grow

Holding cash is like holding ice on a hot summer afternoon -- it melts before your eyes.

The more you cling to it, the less you have.

But when you invest -- especially through SIPs and long-term mutual funds -- you freeze time.

You turn today's rupees into tomorrow's opportunities.

That's how wealth is preserved.

That's how it multiplies.

So if you're asking, 'Where should I invest my money in 2026?' -- the answer is simple: in disciplined, long-term mutual fund investments that beat inflation and create freedom.

The Quick-Money Addiction

The thrill of trading.

The dopamine rush of a 'lucky win or a zero-to-hero trade.'

But addiction always ends the same way -- loss, regret, silence.

Speculation isn't investing.

It's gambling in disguise.

And the house always wins.

The investor who learns patience through SIPs and steady allocation always wins bigger -- quietly, consistently.

Complacency -- The Hidden Enemy

India's markets trade at premium valuations -- and rightly so.

We've earned that respect through governance, innovation, and resilience.

But remember: a premium must be justified.

Think of Virat Kohli.

He's admired not just because of his past records -- but because he keeps scoring, match after match.

If he stopped performing, admiration would quickly turn into criticism.

Likewise, India's economy and markets enjoy global admiration today.

But this respect will last only as long as we keep delivering consistent earnings growth.

Complacency is the real risk -- both for a batsman and investors in a booming market.

And that's why investors must stay alert, review portfolios, and continue SIPs -- not pause them during plateaus.

The Only Sanskrit You Need This Diwali

There's a line worth remembering -- Shanaihi Shanaihi Vittam Bhaveth.

Wealth grows slowly. Step by step. Coin by coin.

You don't climb Everest in one leap.

You take one steady step after another.

You don't stitch a cloth in one pull.

You do it one thread at a time.

You don't build wealth overnight.

You build it Shanaihi Shanaihi -- patiently, purposefully, persistently.

That's the very essence of mutual fund compounding -- slow, steady, unstoppable.

This Diwali 2025 -- Light the Diya, Not the Dynamite

Let others chase the flash of speculative sparks.

You focus on lighting the steady diya of disciplined investing.

It may not dazzle instantly -- but it will shine long after the rockets fade because real wealth isn't made in noise.

It's made in discipline, patience, and time.

Step by step. Coin by coin. Shanaihi Shanaihi.

Happy Diwali 2025 and a Prosperous Samvat 2082!

May your investments be guided by patience, your wealth by purpose, and your investing journey by wisdom.

Invest wisely. Invest systematically. Invest in mutual funds.

Because wealth doesn't grow in a day -- it grows Shanaihi Shanaihi.

Do Quora, Facebook, and Twitter have the final say when it comes to financial advice?

Building a well-structured investment portfolio is crucial for financial success. If you need guidance, consulting a Certified Financial Planner can help you navigate your financial journey with confidence and clarity.

You can ask rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan your questions HERE.

Ramalingam K, an MBA in Finance, is a Certified Financial Planner. He is the Director and Chief Financial Planner at holisticinvestment, a leading financial planning and wealth management company.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.