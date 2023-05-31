ASK rediffGURU DR ASHIT: How can I quit smoking?

Several hospitals have a smoking cessation clinic run by pulmonary physicians, suggests rediffGURU Dr Ashit Hegde.

Dr Hegde specialises in internal medicine and intensive care. He has nearly 40 years of experience and is consultant physician, intensivist and head of the critical care section at the PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre.

He is actively involved in teaching and training residents for post-graduate programmes in internal medicine and critical care in Mumbai.

He holds an MD degree in general medicine and therapeutics from the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai, and an MRCP from the Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh.

Abhicrpark: I'm 47 years old with current weight at 76 kg, height 5ft 7 inch. I had borderline diabetes with Hb1Ac. 6.8, weight 84kg in June 22. With diet control n morning walk for one hour, Hb1Ac now in range of 5.6, Fasting sugar at 10. I am without sugar medicines since September 22. My weight has been stagnant at 76kg for last 6 months. Pls advise how further I can improve my blood glucose level n reduce my stagnant weight.

I think you are doing quite well.

You have managed to get off the diabetes medications and have lost 8 kg in about 7 months. Subsequent weight loss is going to be much slower.

I think you just need to continue with what you are doing at present (in terms of diet and exercise).

Further weight loss is going to be a very slow process.

Your HbA1C levels are reasonable now.

You must however understand that if you have a genetic predisposition to diabetes, diet and exercise can at best delay the onset of diabetes but may not be able to completely prevent it in the long run.

Sachin: Hello doctor. Ultrasound shows coarse liver. My LFT, INR, CBC kidney function tests are all absolutely normal. Yes, I was an alcoholic but now sober. I’m energetic, no symptoms at all. Will I get cirrhosis in future despite living a sober life?

If the ultrasound reveals a coarse liver, it suggests that the liver is damaged.

It is extremely important not to have any alcohol in the future.

You need to recheck LFT and ultrasound yearly.

Sanjay: Hi, I am 50 years. How can I quit smoking?

You can try nicotine patches or nicotine chewing gum.

There are certain drugs which might help in smoking cessation. These drugs must be taken under the supervision of a physician.

Several hospitals have a smoking cessation clinic run by pulmonary physicians.

Ravindranath: My BP is approx 134/100 since 10 years, and now its 137/90. am 43y now 5-9'' and 76kg. active. Should I worry?

No immediate need for worry.

However, your BP is approaching the upper limit of normal.

You should try to decrease your intake of salt. Increase your intake of salads and nuts. Monitor your BP (every three months).

Bankim: I am suffering from acute insomnia. I am regularly taking Ativan 2 mg for last 10 years. Please suggest remedy as to how to get rid of sleeping pills and get good sleep.

If you have been taking Ativan for 10 years, it is going to be a bit difficult to get rid of the Ativan quickly.

You can try going for a walk after dinner and having a glass of hot milk.

Go to your bed only when you are finally ready to sleep (Avoid reading or watching TV or using your mobile phone while you are in bed).

You can try decreasing the dose of Ativan to 1.5 mg and taking Melatonin 3 mg in addition. If this works, try reducing the dose of Ativan by another 0.5 mg.

