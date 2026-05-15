HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Cyberbullying Pushes New School Policy

Cyberbullying Pushes New School Policy

By Auhona Mukherjee
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 12:28 IST

x

'Cyberbullying has become extremely worrisome now, with several complaints being received from schools.'

School counseling session on cyberbullying

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.
 

The ministry of education is working on a mental health policy for school students that will focus on strengthening school-based mental health support systems, improving communication between schools and parents, and addressing emerging concerns such as cyberbullying and cybercrime involving minors.

Key Points

  • Ministry of education is finalising a national mental health policy focused on school-based student support systems.
  • The proposed framework will address cyberbullying, online harassment, early intervention mechanisms, and school-parent communication gaps.
  • Supreme Court directions mandate counsellor access for schools with enrolment exceeding 100 students across the country.
  • India currently lacks a uniform counselling framework, with mental health support varying significantly across states and institutions.
  • Officials estimate over 500,000 schools require improved counselling infrastructure and clearer mental health response responsibilities.

School Mental Health Framework

According to officials aware of the matter, the draft policy is in the final stages of preparation and is likely to be placed in the public domain for consultation in the first week of June.

"We are almost in the last stage, and we will be putting it in the public domain very shortly," said a senior official, adding that the framework is being developed in consultation with states.

At present, India does not have a dedicated mental health support policy across the school system.

The National Education Policy 2020 highlights the importance of mental health alongside children's nutrition and overall well-being.

Cyberbullying Concerns Rise

The move comes amid growing concern over student mental health challenges, including stress-related issues and rising cases of cyberbullying and online harassment.

"Cyberbullying has become extremely worrisome now, with several complaints being received from schools," the official said.

A key element of the proposed policy is the emphasis on early identification and intervention within schools.

Cybercrime cases in India rose sharply in 2024, with a total of 101,928 cases registered, marking a 17.9 per cent increase over 2023, when 86,420 cases were recorded, according to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

The crime rate under this category also climbed to 7.3 in 2024 from 6.2 in 2023.

Counsellor Access In Schools

At present, India lacks a uniform school-level counselling framework, with support systems varying widely across states and institutions.

Several states, including Karnataka and Rajasthan, have introduced policy directives mandating counsellors, child protection mechanisms, and school-based mental health support systems.

Supreme Court Mental Health Order

A dedicated policy would also follow a July 2025 Supreme Court order directing that all schools with more than 100 students should have access to a counsellor.

Officials observed that the policy would adhere to the observations made by the Supreme Court, under which every school with more than 100 students should have access to a counsellor.

Officials added that, based on internal assessments, there are over 500,000 schools in the country with enrolment above 100 students.

Student Counselling Infrastructure Gap

More than 400,000 schools have a designated teacher acting as the first line of communication for such concerns, while the availability of trained counsellors remains uneven.

The proposed policy is expected to address this gap by strengthening counselling infrastructure and defining clearer roles for school personnel in identifying and responding to mental health issues among students.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Auhona Mukherjee
Source: source

RELATED STORIES

Can Student Suicides Be Prevented?
Can Student Suicides Be Prevented?
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
Is Your Child Being Bullied?
Is Your Child Being Bullied?
Is Your Child Being Bullied At School?
Is Your Child Being Bullied At School?
Why This Teen Built An Anti-Bullying App
Why This Teen Built An Anti-Bullying App

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Jammu school introduces humanoid teacher 'Iris' to educate students3:10

Jammu school introduces humanoid teacher 'Iris' to...

'PM Modi a true treasure': UAE Minister's Remark Grabs Global Attention7:01

'PM Modi a true treasure': UAE Minister's Remark Grabs...

Delhi Bus Gang-Rape Case: ABVP Holds Massive Protest Demanding Justice1:09

Delhi Bus Gang-Rape Case: ABVP Holds Massive Protest...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO