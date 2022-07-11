CUET: 'Where can I access mock tests?'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Artem Podrez/Pexels.com

The National Testing Agency will conduct its first Common University Entrance Test -- CUET 2022 -- for undergraduate admissions in India universities, July 15 onwards.

Performance in the exam will determine admission to undergraduate courses in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities in India.

Ahead of the competitive entrance exam, we asked you, dear readers, to write in if you have any queries, concerns and need guidance to prepare for the big day.

Anurag Tiwari, national academic director, medical, Aakash+BYJU'S, a leading training and test preparation institute, answers queries and shares strategies to prepare and crack the exam.

Aadipt: Hi Sir, where can I access CUET mock tests for CUET?

I am unable to find the right and reliable resources anywhere.

Also, there is no clarity on the schedule of subjects for the exam. The link shared on NTA’s site is not opening. Could you please guide?

Anurag: Hello! Mock Tests for CUET(UG) from NTA are available on the website http://203.122.47.149:7999/.

The CUET (UG) will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20 and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 in CBT mode. Also, mock tests for CUET(UG) from Aakash + BYJU'S are being offered free of cost.

Please log in on https://www.aakash.ac.in/cuet-test-series to avail of the same.

Roshan: Dear Sir, I have already registered for the exam. When and where can I download the admit card?

Anurag: The admit cards for CUET(UG) have not been released by the NTA yet and are expected to be released soon.

Please keep checking the NTA's official website for the latest announcements and notifications.

Saanvi: Sir, I appeared for class 12 from CBSE.

There is a lot of confusion regarding the exam.

I have not enrolled for any extra classes or coaching.

Will the syllabus be similar to what I studied and prepared for board exam or do I have to refer to additional resources?

Anurag: Dear Aspirant, the syllabus of CUET(UG) will be based on 12th Class NCERT.

You don't need to refer to any additional reference book however practicing MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) and attempting mock tests shall help you up to a great extent.

Pratibha: My friend and I are also preparing for medical entrance NEET.

As you may be aware the dates for NEET and CUET are very close. Is there any possibility that CUET or NEET maybe postponed?

Anurag: Dear Aspirant, as the dates of NEET and CUET are announced, the possibility of postponement of these exams is less.

We advise you to treat 17th July as the final date for NEET.

Also, the CUET (UG) will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20 and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 in CBT mode.

Ajay Yadav: Will the difficulty level of CUET be different for students from the state and centre board?

What according to you would be a fairly good score to get into a good university?

How much weightage will class 12 board exam results have in the admission and selection?

Anurag: Dear Aspirant, the CUET (UG) will have a common test for both state boards and CBSE students.

The syllabus of the exam will be based on the 12th class NCERT.

Scores to secure a seat in various universities will depend on the difficulty level of the exam, the number of seats in the university, and the performance of other aspirants in the exam.

For more information about the courses offered in various universities and their eligibility criteria, please check this comprehensive guide prepared by Aakash + BYJU'S for the students: https://bit.ly/3yLNEn9

