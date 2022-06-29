News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Questions About CUET? Ask The Expert

Questions About CUET? Ask The Expert

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 29, 2022 14:04 IST
How to crack CUET 2022

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Engin Akyurt/Pexels.com

The National Testing Agency will conduct its first Common University Entrance Test -- CUET 2022 -- for undergraduate admissions in India universities, July 15 onwards.

The CUET UG 2022 exam will be held online on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022 in 554 cities across India and 14 cities outside India.

Performance in the exam will determine admission to undergraduate courses in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities in India.

Since it's the first time the exam will be conducted in India and abroad, both students and parents may have concerns.

For instance, how can students prepare for CUET, NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and IIT-JEE (Main) at the same time?

How many times can you attempt the exam?

What are some of the study strategies that may help you optimise your performance and score in the exam?

Don't you want to know what would be a good CUET score to be eligible for a top university of your choice?

Have more queries related to the CUET or the format of the exam?

Simply send in your questions and concerns along with your NAME, AGE and LOCATION to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: CUET).

Anurag TiwariAnurag Tiwari, national academic director, medical, Aakash+BYJU'S, a leading training and test preparation institute, will address all your queries related to CUET 2022 and offer his expert advice, study strategies and more.

Anurag, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, has been teaching chemistry to aspirants who appear for the IIT-JEE (Main) exam and medical colleges entrance exam for over 17 years.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
