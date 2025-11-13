HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Amazing Lesson Did Your Child Teach You?

November 13, 2025 16:00 IST

Tell us about the child who became your teacher. It could be your child, grandchild, student, neighbour or any young soul who touched your life.
What did they teach you? Was it a single magical moment or a gradual realisation? How has their lesson stayed with you?

This Children's Day, let's celebrate something beautiful -- the unexpected wisdom that children bring into our lives.

You know those moments, don't you?

When a child's innocent question stops you in your tracks.

When their unfiltered honesty makes you rethink everything.

When their ability to find joy in the smallest things reminds you what really matters.

Maybe it was your daughter who taught you that mistakes aren't failures, they're just practice. Or your student who showed you that kindness costs nothing but means everything.

Perhaps your grandchild helps you see that it's okay to be silly, to laugh loudly, to live fully in the moment.

Children have this gift -- they cut through all our adult complexity and show us truths we've forgotten or never knew we needed.

We'd love to hear your story:

Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Children) and share your experience. Do also send photographs of your child (it would be lovely if you have one with them). Don't forget to tell us your full name and where you are from.

We'll feature the most interesting stories in our special Children's Day series.

Your story might just remind someone else to pause and listen to the children in their lives.

