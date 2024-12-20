News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » CAT 2024: 1 Female Among 14 Toppers

CAT 2024: 1 Female Among 14 Toppers

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
Last updated on: December 20, 2024 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As per the CAT 2024 results announced by IIM-Calcutta, 14 students have scored in the 100 percentile this year.

  • CAT and MBA-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

cat 2024 results: 1 female, 13 male students score 100 percentile

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ludovic Delot /Pexels.com

The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta announced the results of Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) on December 19.

Approximately 300,000 students appeared for the exam, which was conducted on November 24, 2024.

This year, as many as 14 students, including one female, have scored in the 100 percentile.

A majority of the students who scored above the 99 percentile, including the 14 students who secured the perfect score in CAT 2024, are from engineering backgrounds.

Five of the toppers are from Maharashtra and two from Telangana.

As many as 29 candidates -- 27 male and two female students -- have scored in 99.99 percentile in CAT 2024.

The Common Admission Test is one of India's largest and most competitive entrance examinations.

A candidate's performance in CAT will help determine her/his admission into some of the top ranked management colleges in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Management.

  • CAT and MBA-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

cat results 2024: 1 female topper among 14 toppers

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'I nailed my IIM group discussion & interview!'
ASK YOUR POST-CAT QUESTIONS HERE!
ASK YOUR POST-CAT QUESTIONS HERE!
CAT 100 percentiler's tips to crack GD and PI
CAT 100 percentiler's tips to crack GD and PI
Parliament scuffle: Cops to grill Rahul Gandhi
Parliament scuffle: Cops to grill Rahul Gandhi
7 dead as LPG tanker crash triggers inferno in Jaipur
7 dead as LPG tanker crash triggers inferno in Jaipur
Zomato m-cap pips that of Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto
Zomato m-cap pips that of Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto
My Top 10 Films Of 2024
My Top 10 Films Of 2024
More like this
'Can I Work And Prepare For CAT?'
'Can I Work And Prepare For CAT?'
Can I Prepare For UPSC, CAT, IIT-JEE Simultaneously?
Can I Prepare For UPSC, CAT, IIT-JEE Simultaneously?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances