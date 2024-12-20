CAT 2024: 1 Female Among 14 Toppers

As per the CAT 2024 results announced by IIM-Calcutta, 14 students have scored in the 100 percentile this year.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ludovic Delot /Pexels.com

The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta announced the results of Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) on December 19.

Approximately 300,000 students appeared for the exam, which was conducted on November 24, 2024.

This year, as many as 14 students, including one female, have scored in the 100 percentile.

A majority of the students who scored above the 99 percentile, including the 14 students who secured the perfect score in CAT 2024, are from engineering backgrounds.

Five of the toppers are from Maharashtra and two from Telangana.

As many as 29 candidates -- 27 male and two female students -- have scored in 99.99 percentile in CAT 2024.

The Common Admission Test is one of India's largest and most competitive entrance examinations.

A candidate's performance in CAT will help determine her/his admission into some of the top ranked management colleges in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Management.