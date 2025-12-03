HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Know How To Impress With Your Handshake

December 03, 2025 19:36 IST

When you meet someone new or greet a familiar face, a well-executed handshake can instantly set a professional, positive tone for the exchange.

Even in a personal or social setting.

Handshake

All photographs: Canva

The Correct Way To Shake Hands

Do we really shake hands the right way?

Most people think they do… until they actually try.

Here’s how to get it spot on: Stand tall, hold steady eye contact and offer as natural a smile as you can muster. Not a fake grin.

Extend your right hand out straight, neither tilted up nor turned down.

Once your hands meet, wrap your fingers around his/hers with a firm yet easy grip.

Give one or two controlled shakes and release cleanly.

Make sure your hands are clean, not wet, not too cold.

Handshake


What Your Grip Reveals

Firm grip: Confidence, decisiveness and self-assurance.

Overly strong grip: Aggression or a need to dominate.

Limp or weak grip: Nervousness, disinterest,or lack of confidence.

Prolonged handshake: Over-eagerness or social misjudgement.

Handshake

Shaking Hands Man-To-Man

Confidence sets the tone when greeting any gentleman.

If you appear strained, the exchange instantly loses its warmth.

Offer your hand with ease, matching his grip without turning it into a strength test.

In formal settings, the junior person waits for the senior to initiate the gesture.

Handshake

Shaking Hands Woman-To-Man

Traditionally, etiquette dictated that a woman should extend her hand first.

Offer your hand naturally and without hesitation, ensuring your approach is respectful and confident.

Maintain eye contact, keep your grasp moderate and remember that genuine politeness, not formality, defines modern decorum.

Handshake

When You Prefer Not To Shake Hands

There are moments when the situation, usually a personal setting -- mainly when you are in India --  simply doesn’t allow for a handshake.

In those times, the most graceful alternatives are to offer a warm ‘namaste’ or place your hand gently over your chest as you greet the other person.

Handshake

When It’s Appropriate To Shake Hands

A handshake is fitting at first meetings, formal introductions, greetings between acquaintances and farewells after discussions or interviews.

It’s also customary when sealing agreements or expressing congratulations.

Perhaps consider avoiding handshakes in crowded, rushed, or unhygienic circumstances.

