News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Canadian National Exhibition Is Back!

Canadian National Exhibition Is Back!

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 27, 2022 09:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Canadian National Exhibition opened on August 19 in Toronto after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considered to be Canada's largest annual community event, the Canadian National Exhibition offers a wide variety of entertainment and events, will last 18 days and end on September 5.

 

IMAGE: The Ferris Wheel spins at the fair. All Photographs: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person looks at a ride.

 

IMAGE: People wait in line for a ride at the exhibition.

 

IMAGE: People ride a carnival ride.

 

IMAGE: Did he win these stuffed toys?

 

IMAGE: A view of the fairgrounds.

 

IMAGE: Ahem... mustard and ketchup ice creams.

 

IMAGE: A stall sells mustard and ketchup ice cream.

 

IMAGE: A person paints a client's nails as the reopening from COVID-19 restrictions begins in Toronto.

 

IMAGE: A man attempts a game where he has to hang from a bar for two minutes to win a prize.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Shanghai Disneyland Reopens
Shanghai Disneyland Reopens
The Running Of The Bulls Fest Is Back!
The Running Of The Bulls Fest Is Back!
A Tunnel That Leads To Niagara Falls
A Tunnel That Leads To Niagara Falls
Rs 1 Trillion Freebies By State Govts
Rs 1 Trillion Freebies By State Govts
FIFA lifts AIFF ban; U-17 WC to go ahead as planned
FIFA lifts AIFF ban; U-17 WC to go ahead as planned
Discus ace Dhillon banned for prohibited substance use
Discus ace Dhillon banned for prohibited substance use
Hobbs ends Jamaican 100 rule in women's Diamond League
Hobbs ends Jamaican 100 rule in women's Diamond League

More like this

Would You Live In Barbie's World?

Would You Live In Barbie's World?

Ready To travel? Amazing Destinations!

Ready To travel? Amazing Destinations!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances