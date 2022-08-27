Canadian National Exhibition Is Back!

The Canadian National Exhibition opened on August 19 in Toronto after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considered to be Canada's largest annual community event, the Canadian National Exhibition offers a wide variety of entertainment and events, will last 18 days and end on September 5.

IMAGE: The Ferris Wheel spins at the fair. All Photographs: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

IMAGE: A person looks at a ride.

IMAGE: People wait in line for a ride at the exhibition.

IMAGE: People ride a carnival ride.

IMAGE: Did he win these stuffed toys?

IMAGE: A view of the fairgrounds.

IMAGE: Ahem... mustard and ketchup ice creams.

IMAGE: A stall sells mustard and ketchup ice cream.

IMAGE: A person paints a client's nails as the reopening from COVID-19 restrictions begins in Toronto.

IMAGE: A man attempts a game where he has to hang from a bar for two minutes to win a prize.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com