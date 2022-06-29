News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » A Tunnel That Leads To Niagara Falls

A Tunnel That Leads To Niagara Falls

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 29, 2022 12:54 IST
A century-old tunnel, which opened to the public on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, is the latest tourist attraction at the famous Niagara Falls.

 

IMAGE: People make their way through the tunnel after a ceremony ahead of the opening of the tunnel. All photographs: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Visitors at the tunnel.

 

IMAGE: A visitor views the Falls from the new location.

 

IMAGE: A visit to the Falls without photographs to record the event? Impossible!

 

IMAGE: A Niagara City Cruises boat navigates the waters.

 

IMAGE: A red winged blackbird perched on a branch overlooking the Falls on the Canadian side.

 

IMAGE: The Niagara Falls is a huge draw for Indians visiting the States. On any given day, one encounters Indian tourists at the Falls.

 

IMAGE: Round the year, whatever the weather, there are always visitors at the Falls. Of course when temperatures warm up in the area, as they do these days, the crowds grow.

 

IMAGE: A view of the American side of the Niagara Falls.

 

IMAGE: One more photograph of the Falls before they leave.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
