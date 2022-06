The Disneyland theme park in Shanghai reopens after being shut for the COVID-19 outbreak.

IMAGE: Anxious children wearing face masks stand near a gate at the Disney Resort in Shanghai. All photographs: Aly Song/Reuters

IMAGE: Security guards keep watch as visitors line up.

IMAGE: Visitors eagerly line up up at the resort.

IMAGE: Staff members welcome visitors to the resort.

IMAGE: An excited visitor at the resort.

IMAGE: Delighted girls wave at the resort staff.

IMAGE: A staff member holds a sign reminding visitors to maintain social distancing.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com