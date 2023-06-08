News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat cardiologist, 41, known for surgeries, dies of heart attack

Gujarat cardiologist, 41, known for surgeries, dies of heart attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 08, 2023 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 41-year-old well-known cardiologist in Gujarat's Jamnagar city, Dr Gaurav Gandhi, died after suffering a heart attack at his residence, his family members and a colleague said on Wednesday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gandhi/Facebook

Dr Gandhi's sudden death on early Tuesday morning left Jamnagar in a state of shock and grief.

Hundreds of mourners joined his last journey to a crematorium in the evening and paid tributes to the doctor known for performing a large number of surgeries.

 

"He had performed a large number of heart surgeries," Dr H K Vasavada of the Guru Govindsinh government hospital, where he used to work, said.

"Cardiologist Dinesh Gandhi suffered a heart attack and died at the hospital during treatment. It is a matter of great shock and grief to the medical fraternity of Jamnagar that such a bright and young doctor is no more with us. May his soul rest in peace," said Dr Vasavada.

According to his relatives and friends, Dr Gandhi reached home on Monday night after attending patients at the private Sharda Hospital where he practised.

He had his dinner and went to bed.

When his family members found him unconscious in the morning, they called an ambulance.

He was taken to the GG Hospital where doctors tried to revive him but failed and declared him dead, they said.

Doctors said he died of a heart attack.

Dr Gandhi is survived by his aged parents, wife and two children.

Born in 1982, Dr Gandhi was a renowned heart surgeon and known for performing hundreds of angiography procedure and surgeries.

A post-mortem was performed on the body to ascertain the reason behind the heart attack and a report was awaited, said people in know of the development.

Those who knew the cardiologist said he led an active life, played cricket and regularly went to gymnasium.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
8 Habits To Keep Your HEART HEALTHY
8 Habits To Keep Your HEART HEALTHY
How exercise benefits heart patients
How exercise benefits heart patients
What your heart does not like!
What your heart does not like!
Day after violence, Kolhapur remains calm; 36 held
Day after violence, Kolhapur remains calm; 36 held
Why's There Cake On Rahane's Face?
Why's There Cake On Rahane's Face?
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
Sri Lankan cricketer to face rape trial in Australia
Sri Lankan cricketer to face rape trial in Australia
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

DoctorSpeak: Know About A Heart Attack

DoctorSpeak: Know About A Heart Attack

9 Heart Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

9 Heart Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances