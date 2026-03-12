Can Women Over 40 Have A Normal Delivery?

While fertility does decline with age, many women have successfully delivered babies after the age of 40, notes Dr Rohan Palshetkar, consultant IVF specialist at Bloom IVF and Palshetkar Patil Nursing Home.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

In recent years, more women are choosing to start their families later in life.

A stable career, personal growth, the need for financial stability or simply waiting for the right partner have contributed to this trend.

However, there's still a lot of fear surrounding pregnancy after 40 -- often fuelled by outdated and misleading information.

While there are some increased risks, advances in medicine, fertility treatments and prenatal care have made healthy pregnancies after 40 increasingly common.

Let's bust five common myths around pregnancy.

Myth 1: It's impossible to conceive naturally after 40

Fact: While fertility does decline with age, it doesn't drop to zero at 40.

Many women conceive naturally in their early 40s. However, the number and quality of eggs do decrease, which may make it harder and take longer to conceive.

What you can do

Tracking ovulation, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol and getting early fertility evaluation if conception doesn't happen within six months can improve chances.

Assisted reproductive technologies like IVF and egg donation can also help.

Myth 2: Pregnancy after 40 is always unsafe for mother and baby

Fact: Pregnancy at any age carries some risks -- such as high blood pressure, gestational diabetes or chromosomal abnormalities -- and these risks do increase with age.

But with today's advanced prenatal care, careful monitoring and timely interventions, many women over 40 have healthy pregnancies and babies.

What you can do

Early booking with an obstetrician, regular check-ups, targeted screening tests and a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce risks.

Myth 3: Babies born to women over 40 will have birth defects

Fact: The risk of chromosomal conditions like Down Syndrome is higher after 40 but it is not inevitable. Many babies are completely healthy.

What you can do

Modern prenatal screening (like NIPT -- non-invasive prenatal testing) and diagnostic procedures (like chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis) can detect most abnormalities early, allowing informed decision-making.

Myth 4: Women over 40 can't have a normal delivery

Fact: Age alone doesn't decide your mode of delivery.

Many women over 40 have normal vaginal births.

Factors such as maternal health, pregnancy complications and the baby's position are the deciding factors.

What you can do

Staying active during pregnancy, antenatal exercises (as advised by your doctor) and preparing for childbirth can improve the likelihood of a vaginal delivery.

Myth 5: You won't have the energy to raise a child if you're over 40

Fact: Parenting is demanding at any age.

Many older parents are emotionally mature, financially stable and more patient.

These qualities benefit child-rearing.

Energy levels can be maintained with a healthy lifestyle, adequate rest and support systems.

What you can do

Prioritising physical fitness, balanced nutrition and mental well-being can ensure you're ready for the joys and challenges of parenthood.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.