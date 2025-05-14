'Can I Make 3 Cr In 20 Years?'

Do you have insurance, stocks, mutual fund and personal finance-related queries?

Please ask your questions HERE and rediffGURU Milind Vadjikar, Association of Mutual Funds in India-registered MF distributor and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority-registered retirement financial planning advisor, will answer them.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Badrinath: HOW TO CHOOSE HEALTH INSURANCE

You may shortlist health insurers based on following factors:

1. Incurred claims settlement ratio for 3 years at least, preferable if available for 5 years.

2. List of network hospitals across the country and around the places that you generally operate. The more the better.

3. List of black listed hospitals so as to avoid them.

4. Low waiting period for pre-existing illnesses.

5. Claim settlement through TPA or directly the insurer(better). Also cashless claim settlement feature is desirable.

6. Reputation in the market.(Capital adequacy)

7. List of permanent exclusions

8. No sub limit on daily room rent.

9. Alternative therapies covered (Ayurveda, homeopathy etc).

10. Psychiatric treatments coverage.

Key is to disclose all existing conditions and conduct medical tests as requested by the insurer. This way the chances of claim rejection are reduced.

You may also consult an insurance advisor if required, for further clarity.

Anonymous: Hi Sir, If I have some lump sum amount 1 lakh. Where should I invest to get good growth in 3-4 years? Could you please advise? Thanks in advance

Considering the trade war kind of scenario coupled with geopolitical tensions it is advisable to invest in a Multi asset allocation type mutual fund for a horizon of 3-4 years.

You may select any fund from the top quartile in this category.

Anonymous: Dear Guru, I didn't renew my corporate health insurance for my mom this year, thinking I'll get a private health insurance and my research kept on dragging till now to find one private health insurance. I did find one but suddenly now we have a situation for varicose vein treatment for my mom.

Now I'm without insurance in the hand. Is there anything I can do?

My corporate insurance covers with no waiting period (can only purchase next year apr-2026) but if I take a private health insurance now after 3 yr the treatment will be covered.

I'm stuck now. Whether i should pay out of my own pocket or wait until next year?

It is entirely your mistake therefore no point in your mother bearing brunt for the same by suffering with the disease till health cover is back.

Pay it from your pocket. If she is above 70 then Ayushman Bharat Yojana is applicable. If she is above 60 some state govt schemes are there but you need to check with state of her domicile.

Many charitable hospitals may offer treatment/surgery discount to senior citizens above 60 age.

And please do take adequate health care cover for you parents at the earliest.

Badshah: Main aditya birla sun life psu me nivesh karna chahta hu har mahine 1000 rupye ke hisab se 15 saal ke liye kya ye sahi rahega?

I would recommend you to avoid thematic fund and instead invest in a flexicap type mutual fund for 15 year horizon.

But make sure to step up your monthly sip for example say by 10% each year to enhance the possibility of building a decent corpus.

Abhishek: Sir, I am 38 years old and presently investing in MF through monthly SIPs of Rs. 30,000. Presently my Corpus is Rs. 35 lacs.

Apart from that I have Corpus of Rs. 30 lacs in NPS and monthly contribution including me employer contribution to NPS is 27000 per month. Now I have availed a Housing loan and as such I will be reducing my SIP from existing 30000 per month to 10000 per month.

Kindly let me know with existing portfolio as I will not withdraw the Mf Corpus and NPS for the next 20 years, can I accumulate 3 crores in next 20 years. My monthly NPS contribution will continue till I attain 60 years.

Also assuming the present Corpus and future SIP of 10000 per month, what will be my Corpus when I attain 60 years?

With present MF corpus of 35 L and new monthly sip of 10 K for 20 years will lead you to a corpus of 3.11 Cr assuming modest return of 10%.

Further the present NPS corpus of 30 L and monthly investment of 27 K for 22 years will lead you to a corpus of 3.58 Cr at the age of 60 assuming modest return of 8%.

Key is discipline and performance review of funds as well as asset allocation.

You can ask rediffGURU Milind Vadjikar your questions HERE.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.