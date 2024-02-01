'Can I create Rs 10 crore corpus by 35?'

Do you have mutual fund queries?

Shudhanshu: I am 19 now and want to retire with 10 cr at 35 age. please suggest my investment instruments allocation

Hello Sudhanshu & thanks for writing to me.

To create a corpus of Rs.10 Crore, you would need invest Rs.1.75 Lakh every month over the next 16 years to create your corpus.

You can consider investing in a mix of small & mid cap funds for the first 10 to 12 years & then invest in a mix of large cap funds & hybrid funds that can offer stability to your portfolio.

Periodic rebalancing is essential to ensure you are on the right track.

Asgar: I am 33-years-old, want to invest lump sum 3L and 10k monthly sip for 10 to 15 years. At current market time which mutual fund is best?

Hi Asgar, thanks for writing to me. I am assuming that you are looking to invest for long term wealth creation & are fine with the volatility associated with equity mutual funds.

1. Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund

2. SBI Focused Equity Fund

3. Templeton India Equity Fund

4. Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum Fund

5. DSP Top 100 Equity Fund

You can make lump sum investments equally in these schemes & begin SIPs of equal amounts in them.

Sumit: At present which mutual fund is best for lump sum for next 10 yrs? Also suggest for best ELSS fund for next 5-10 yrs?

Hello Sumit, thanks for writing to me. It is difficult to predict the best mutual fund but as your horizon is long, I would recommend you look at pure equity funds.

Similarly, it is difficult to predict the best ELSS fund. As you wish to invest in ELSS funds, you can consider investing equally in a basket of ELSS funds like the Parag Parikh ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund & ICICI Prudential Tax Saver Fund.

Anonymous: I invest my money in SIPs via a money manager in Pune. Is my money safe?

Hello and thanks for writing to me. If you are investing in mutual funds, the fund houses will give you periodic updates on your investments by sending your SMS' & emails on your investments, and you can always know the current value of your investments by visiting the mutual fund website & generating your statement of account.

Mutual funds are a very well-regulated business and there are stringent compliances that all mutual funds follow.

If you are worried about the risks of investing in mutual funds & impact of market fluctuations, you can consider discussing this with your money manager who may recommend schemes that suit your needs.

Biswaranjan: I am 50-yrs-old. Have never invested in life. Earn around 60000 PM. Where to start investment as a beginner?

Hello, thanks for writing to me. I am assuming that you are looking to invest for retirement and long term wealth creation.

As you are at 50 years, you can consider starting SIPs in a mix of multi-asset allocation funds and balanced advantage funds. These schemes invest in a mix of assets and can reduce volatility.

If you can share other relevant details like your risk taking appetite and your horizon, I may recommend another mix of funds.

