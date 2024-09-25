How To Score High CGPA For Best Placements

rediffGURU Aasif Ahmed Khan explains how short-term courses and skills training after college can help you get closer to your dream job.

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Aasif Ahmed Khan HERE.

If you are a final year student in an engineering college, you would agree that a good CGPA (cumulative grade point average) can change your career.

During campus placements, employers will be interested in shortlisting candidates who have a minimum CGPA of 7 and above.

If you are a fresher, having a CGPA between 7.5 to 8 can make you an eligible candidate at most big IT firms.

And, with the right set of skills on your CV, you can earn yourself a potential job interview.

So how can you improve your chances of getting hired for your dream job?

rediffGURU Aasif Ahmed Khan is a mechanical engineer with 16 years of experience, specialising in maintenance, troubleshooting, planning and training. He currently works as a manager at the Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited in Mumbai.

Aasif is passionate about guiding students and aspiring engineers as they aim to choose the right educational paths, including courses and colleges.

Meme: Sir I am in BTech second year. How can I get the best CGPA and placement in my final year?

What are the areas I have to focus on (both skills and theoretical)?

How to manage it?

You can achieve a high CGPA and be well-prepared for placements if you focus on the below mentioned areas.

Firstly, you have to create a balanced schedule that allocates time for both studies and skill development.

Within that scenario, you have to set short-term and long-term goals for both academics and skills.

Always keep track of your assignments, projects and deadlines.

1. Internships: Try to get internships during your summer breaks. They provide practical experience and improve your resume.



2. Mock interviews: Take mock interviews to get comfortable with the interview process.

3. Resume Building: Keep your resume updated with all your skills, projects and internships.

4. Networking: Connect with seniors, alumni and professionals on LinkedIn. They can provide valuable insights and opportunities.

And, most important, don't hesitate to ask professors or classmates for help if you're struggling with a topic.

Anonymous: Hello Sir, currently I am carrying 13+ years of experience in software industry and leading a team of 10 software developers.

I would like to transition into leadership/project management roles in software industry.

Could you please share your recommendations on the list of courses/certifications to upskill myself that would help me transition to the leadership roles? Thanks in advance!

These certifications and courses can help you build the necessary skills and knowledge to transition into leadership roles.

1. Agile and Scrum certifications

Certified ScrumMaster (CSM): Offered by Scrum Alliance, this certification is ideal if you're working in an Agile environment.





PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP): This certification covers various Agile methodologies and is offered by Project Management Institute (PMI).





SAFe Agilist Certification: For those working in large-scale Agile environments.

2. IT management and leadership certifications

Certified Information Technology Manager (CITM): This certification focuses on IT management and leadership skills.





Certified Software Development Professional (CSDP): Offered by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers ( IEEE), this certification is for experienced software development practitioners.





IEEE), this certification is for experienced software development practitioners. ITIL Foundation Certification: This certification covers IT service management and is widely recognised.

3. General management and leadership courses

AMA Certified Professional in Management: This certification covers professional effectiveness, relationship management, business acumen and analytical intelligence.





Leadership and Management Courses on Udemy: Courses like Software Engineering: From Developer to Tech Lead can be very useful.





edX: Provides courses from institutions like the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and Harvard on management and leadership.





LinkedIn Learning: Offers a wide range of courses on leadership, project management, and technical skills.





Manpreet: Which field is better in engineering for an IIT aspirant considering his course will complete in 2029?

The best field for you will depend on your interests, strengths and career goals.

It's also a good idea to consider the flexibility of the field and how it aligns with future industry trends.

If you are passionate about tech, then opt for CSE (computer science engineering) or IT-related courses.

On the other hand, if you love core subjects, mechanical, electrical and civil engineering will work for you.

