It's Back to Hogwarts Day

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
September 11, 2023 13:47 IST
Back to Hogwarts Day is an annual event where thousands of Harry Potter fans gather at the Kings Cross Station in London to listen to the announcement of the Hogwarts Express which leaves at 11 am for Hogsmeade from the nine and three quarters platform.

 

IMAGE: Harry Potter fan Maxime Bouillot, 8, from London, holds a wand during Back to Hogwarts Day. All photographs: Hollie Adams/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Maxime with his parent.

 

IMAGE: Harry Potter fan Nysha, 6, and her friend Nikum, 6, at Kings Cross Station.

 

IMAGE: Harry Potter fan Emil Valkov, 7, from Bulgaria, who travelled to Britain with his family to attend Back to Hogwarts Day for his older sister's birthday, poses for a photo at 'Platform 9 3/4'.

 

IMAGE: A Harry Potter fan, dressed as 'Dobby'.

 

IMAGE: Harry Potter fans dressed as students of the fictional 'Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry' and 'Dobby'.

 

IMAGE: A Harry Potter fan wears a Crocs with 'Platform 9 3/4' and 'the Golden Snitch' embeded on them.

 

IMAGE: Harry Potter fans at the Back to Hogwarts Day.

 

IMAGE: Harry Potter fans pose for photos.

 

IMAGE: Elated Harry Potter fans try to catch the glimpse of their favourite character on their mobile phone.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

