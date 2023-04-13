Now, Watch Harry Potter TV Series!

Photograph: Kind courtesy HBO Max/Twitter

Here's some good news for all Potterheads.

Harry Potter's television series adaptation has now been confirmed.

The TV series will stream on HBO Max, and the channel confirms, 'Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books.'

According to Variety, the Hollywood trade paper, the announcement was made during Warner Bros Discovery's presentation to the media on April 12.

Each season of the show will be based on one of the books in the franchise, with Warner Bros Discovery describing the show as a 'decade-long series.'

It will feature an entirely new cast from the films.

Variety reports J K Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, as saying, 'Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series.'