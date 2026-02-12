How This IITian Is Solving India's Clean Air Crisis

After years of battling Delhi's poor air quality, IIT-Mumbai alumnus Ravi Kaushik has developed an innovative filter that upgrades ordinary air conditioners to deliver cleaner, healthier air.

IMAGE: Ravi Kaushik is the founder of Airth, which manufactures affordable AC filters that claim to reduce germs, dust and pollution by 60 per cent. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Kaushik

Story of Airth Name of product: Airth

Type of product: An AC filter that claims reduces dust, pollution and germs by 60 per cent

Personal investment: Rs 40 lakh

Funding raised: Rs 3 crore (equity plus Rs 70 lakh debt)

Loss so far: 40 Rs lakh

First IITian to first entrepreneur

At 31, when most IITians are busy updating their LinkedIn accounts with their latest certifications and work updates, Delhi-born engineer Ravi Kaushik is quietly solving one of India's biggest health crises: To help Indians breathe clean air at home.

When Ravi -- who belongs to a simple middle class family (his father was an engineer and mother, a school teacher) -- told his parents that he would not be participating in the placements at IIT-Bombay, both his parents and then-girlfriend-now-wife were against it.

"I am the first IITian and entrepreneur in my family," smiles Ravi.

Why Ravi started Airth

IMAGE: After several iterations, tests and feedback from customers, Ravi and his team were able to develop the current filter model that is cost effective and easy to install.

The inspiration to start his entrepreneurial career was personal and driven by the desire to ensure no one else had to go through what he did.

"Growing up, I couldn't smell food for almost seven to 10 years. It happened because of allergies in the air. It started when I was in school. And the situation became worse during my college days," says Ravi.

"I understood how problematic this entire thing could be. I also noticed how we take our health for granted."

After completing his BTech in civil engineering from NIT, Ravi pursued his master’s degree at IIT-Bombay, specialising in aerosol science.

It was here that his passion for clean air technology took shape.

"Environment was my major there and, as I studied, my interest in this sphere deepened."

Unlike most of his peers who appeared for placement interviews and secured a cushy job with a six-figure salary, Ravi chose to take the path 'less travelled by'.

"When I completed my engineering and told my parents I am not taking the placement route, they were completely against it. Even my then-girlfriend-now-wife was against it," says Ravi, who was firm about his ambition.

"Over time, though, they began to believe in what I'm doing. The truth is, they had always believed in me but were not in favour of my decision to start out on my own."

His dream turned into reality when he was one of the eight people selected from across India for IIT-Bombay's prestigious Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EIR) fellowship programme.

With the support of IIT-Bombay's nurturing ecosystem and access to world-class technology, Ravi began working on what would eventually become Airth.

"You can never know what you are good at unless you give it a try," he says.

In 2020, Ravi, along with two professors from IIT-Bombay, developed a technology capable of getting rid of the germs in the air. The prototype soon became a market-ready product.

Several prestigious organisations, including ONGC and the Stock Holding Corporation of India, began using it.

But Ravi soon found himself facing a harsh reality -- that air purifiers, despite being useful, were not a part of people's daily habits.

"When you enter a room, people will switch on an AC or a fan. But most people will forget to switch on the air purifier."

"If you are breathing impure air, it impacts your lungs adversely."

That insight led to a revolutionary idea: What if ACs can deliver clean air?

Instead of asking people to buy separate air purifiers, why not upgrade the ACs they already use?

And that is how Airth pivoted to creating AC-friendly filters that not only removes PM2.5 (particulate matter) but also destroy germs.

IMAGE: Ravi appeared on the reality show Shark Tank India to pitch his idea and raise the funding he needed to scale his start-up.

From trying to selling something no one wanted to buy to selling 70,000 units

"We developed AC-friendly filters which can also remove PM2.5 (particulate matter).

"The biggest challenge was not technology; it was to bust myths and build awareness.

"We were also grappling with the challenge of trying to sell something nobody is looking for."

People were used to the idea that clean air requires bulky air purifiers. Convincing them that their existing ACs could do the job was an uphill task.

The early days were tough.

"In first eight months we were able to sell just 1,000 units but, in the following eight, we sold 10,000 units. In next eight, we sold almost 40,000 units."

Today, Airth has sold over 70,000 units across India not just in homes but also at schools, hospitals and gyms.

The product is now validated by top institutes like the IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur and certified labs.

Airth's innovation lies in its simple, affordable idea.

"To get cleaner air, you need two things: A fan and filter combination," explains Ravi.

"Now, the biggest fan will always be inside your AC."

Instead of telling people to buying new equipment which would increase the overall cost, Airth upgrades what already exists.

Currently, Airth filters cost Rs 3,500 in north India (winter version) and Rs 2,500 in south India (summer version).

These are DIY kits that anyone can install at home; it works with all types of ACs.

Like most start-ups, the journey has not been easy.

In the last five years, Ravi has worked with zero salary so that he could pay his staff and scale his company.

"I prioritise the funds where it is necessary," he clarifies.

As a first-generation entrepreneur, Ravi admits, "During the initial stage as a start-up, you will not earn wealth but you will gain satisfaction."

IMAGE: Ravi with entrepreneurs and investors Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta after raising Rs 1 crore through Shark Tank India.

Affordable 'made in India' model

Unlike most filters available in the market that come from neighbouring countries, Airth filters are manufactured in Delhi.

"The highest we have sold is in Delhi, NCR, Gurgaon, Noida, Greater Noida followed by Mumbai. We get a lot of orders from the south as well -- Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. West Bengal is another market. Surat and Ahmedabad are gaining good traction too," says the young founder, who raised Rs 1 crore through the reality show Shark Tank India.

Ravi has big plans for the future; he has set an ambitious target for his company for the next five years.

"We would like to have our filters in 10 lakh plus ACs by that time. And I would really like to be in this domain where we are helping people becoming healthier."

Ravi's advice for first-time entrepreneurs

1. Know that for at least the first three years you are not going to make any money.

If your family depends on you for their financial well-being, I would suggest you take up a job, work for at least seven to 10 years and build your network and experience.

When you are financially secure, you may start working on your start-up and quit the job when you feel you are ready to take the plunge.

2. Planning is very important.

Also, try and find the right co-founder; it makes all the difference in the world.

3. Don't just fall in love with your idea blindly.

Speak and engage with customers as much as you can.

Imagine that whatever you want to build is already there. Now interact with your customers and ask questions.

4. Entrepreneurship is more about mindset.

Read books and listen carefully. Your mindset will change completely.

When you have the right mindset, things will start shaping up.

5. Resilience is another factor.

You will fail but you have to keep working at it because you believe in something.

6. Know when to pivot.

As an entrepreneur, you can't be blindsided completely.

If something does not work, you have to know when to pivot. Our product was iterated multiple times based on customer feedback.

7. Know-how of financial health is a must.

Every founder should have a good grasp of financials -- the cash flow, KPI (key performance indicators), MIS (management information system)...

8. Make right and timely decisions

If you know somebody who can do the job in 30 days, you must be aware that someone else can finish the same job in seven days.

How can you be that guy is a matter of strategy, not IQ.

So you need to be able to make the right decisions.