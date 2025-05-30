'I Don't Want To Compromise On Family Or Work...'

rediffGURU Dr Ganesh Natarajan offers practical advice on the importance of skill development and entrepreneurship.

Professionals across the globe are grappling with the impact of technology.

From a government school teacher to an HR professional in a large tech firm, the future is incomplete without the integration of AI.

Women professionals are worried about how they can balance personal and professional responsibilities so that they do well in both aspects of their life.

Dr Ganesh Natarajan, chairman and co-founder, 5F World, GTT Data and Lighthouse Communities and a successful business and social entrepreneur for over 30 years, explains why it is important to upskill.

He will answer reader queries on skill development and entrepreneurship till June 1.

Anonymous: I am a government school teacher in Bihar with 15 years of experience.

I hold a BEd (bachelor's degree in education) and an MA in Hindi literature.

After COVID, education changed a lot. Now, students use phones and the internet for learning and the government is talking about AI in education.

I am good at teaching students and connecting with them but this new technology is very difficult for me.

Sometimes I feel students know more about computers than me.

I want to grow in my teaching career and maybe become a principal or education administrator but everywhere they are asking for computer skills and knowledge of educational technology.

How can an experienced teacher like me adapt to AI and technology in education?

Should I focus on learning these tools or is there another path for career growth?

I am also thinking about starting a coaching class as a side business. Is it a good idea at my age?

Please do certificate courses and learn what your students are learning.

As Israeli historian and author Yuval Noah Harari has said, 'Every professional has to assume their skills will be obsolete every 12 to 15 years.'

Anonymous: Dr Natarajan, I have worked in the HR department of a large tech company in Hyderabad for 3 years, with a master's degree in human resources.

I notice that women in my organisation are facing challenges in reaching senior leadership positions, especially after marriage and childbirth.

I am getting married next year and am concerned about balancing career growth with family responsibilities.

I see very few women directors and VPs in our company.

As someone who has worked with many successful women leaders, can you suggest how women can create a growth path for themselves without compromising on family? What should companies do to retain and promote women's talent?

Should I specialise in AI and HR tech to make myself indispensable?

Balancing work and family commitments is what all successful women have done.

AI and HR tech are of course useful but the commitment to succeed in your career can only come from within you.

Anonymous: Hello Sir, I am a mechanical engineering apprentice working at a textile mill in Ludhiana.

My father was a machine operator, and I followed in his path, hoping to learn on the job. Now with Industry 4.0, the mill is installing robotic welders and IoT sensors.

I fear my manual skills will be obsolete. I have rudimentary programming knowledge but no formal training. Should I enroll in a vocational course on industrial automation or aim for a broader IT diploma?

How can I position myself to work alongside robots and smart machines rather than be replaced by them?

And for someone from a working-class background, what affordable upskilling routes exist to enter high-growth manufacturing roles?

I suggest you find a good course in industrial automation, robotics and AI and get comfortable with these new capabilities.

You can post your questions to Dr Ganesh Natarajan HERE.

