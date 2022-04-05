MF Guru: 'Good you've started investing early'

'I have recently started a mutual fund portfolio at age 25, with monthly SIPs totalling Rs 8,500, and targeting a total monthly investment of Rs 10,000.'

vikram singh farswan: I am 41 years old and want to invest and start SIP of Rs. 18000 from next month for next 5/10 years. Request you to please suggest the best mutual funds.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may invest Rs. 4500 each in:

DSP Focused Fund – Growth UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth Samco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Shila: I've just read about you, please let me know, where and how much do I Invest? Do you know any MIS? What do you think of P2P? Please get back to me ASAP.

Omkeshwar Singh: Am not aware therefore will not be able to comment or guide you on the same

Nava Kumar Sarma: I am 49 years old and Govt. service holder. I am currently investing in the following funds through SIP and lump sum for last 4 years. Please review my portfolio and suggest if I should continue or change?



1. Sundaram Large and Midcap Fund - Rs. 1500/- SIP

2. Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund - Rs. 1500/- SIP

3. Axis Mid Cap Fund - Rs. 1500/- SIP

4. SBI Flexi Cap Fund - Rs. 1500/- SIP

5. Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Rs. 50,000/- Lump sum (in 2018)

6. Tata Digital India Fund - Rs. 50,000/- Lump sum (in 2019)

7. Axis Small Cap Fund - Rs. 1,00,000/- Lump sum (in 2020)

8. DSP Small Cap Fund - Rs. 50,000/- Lump sum (in 2020)

9. DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund- Rs. 1,00,000/- Lump sum (in 2019)

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

sameer rambhad: I am a mutual fund investor since last 8-10 years. My present age is 47 years. Kindly advise whether following SIPs are good and should i continue with them.

UTI Value Opp fund-REGULAR Dividend PLAN Rs 1000

UTI Dividend Yield fund Rs 1000

UTI Mid Cap fund Rs 2000

Aditya Birla sunlife Frontline Equity fund Rs 1000

ABSL Tax Relief-96 ELSS-Direct plan -Growth Rs 5000

ICICI Bluechip Fund Rs 5000

AXIS long term equity fund Rs 2000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Rajat Nigam: I am 39 years old and have started investing for the last year. Please check and let me know if my investments are on the right track. I intend to carry on with investment for another 20 years.

1) ICICI Prudential Technology Direct Plan-Growth scheme: Rs1000 PM

2) Axis Growth Opportunities Fund Direct - Growth scheme: Rs1000 PM

3) Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth scheme: Rs1000 PM

4) PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth scheme :Rs 500 PM

5) Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Direct - Growth scheme: Rs 500 PM

6) Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund Direct-Growth scheme: Rs100 PM

7) Axis focussed 25 funds: Rs 1000 PM

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

saraswati panwar: I hv just started my investment in MFs. I am 24yrs and want to make a corpus of Rs. 3 to 4 Cr by investing in MFs in 20 to 25 yrs. Pls guide me how can I achieve my target.



DSP MID CAP Rs 5KCANARA ROBECO EMERGING (R) G Rs 5K

AXIS MID CAP Rs 3K

SBI FOCUSED EQUITY (R) G Rs 5K

ICICI PRU FLEXICAP G Rs 5K

AXIS ESG FUND Rs 10K

I CAN ALSO INVEST IN LUMP SUM OF RS. 2.00LAC.



Looking forward to your advice.

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue and yes you may invest Rs. 2 lakh as lump sum proportionally in all the above funds.

Abhsihek Sarin: This is in regards to your "Ask MF Guru" section on Rediff.com. Requesting your advice on and review of the following investments.

I have recently started a mutual fund portfolio at age 25, with monthly SIPs totalling Rs 8500, and targeting a total monthly investment of Rs 10000. The mutual funds I have currently invested in are:

Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund Direct Growth - Rs 3000 monthly SIP

Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund Direct Growth - Rs 1500 monthly SIP

Axis Small Cap Find Direct Growth - Rs 1500 monthly SIP

ICICI Prudential Technology Direct Plan Growth - Rs 2500 monthly SIP

Risk appetite is very high; annual step up is targeted at 15% and the aim is to achieve Rs 1cr corpus in 15 years from today i.e. age 40.

Please review the above investments, and also suggest a moderate risk mutual fund to invest the remaining Rs 1500.

Omkeshwar Singh: Portfolio is fine and it's good that you have started investing early. For moderate risk you may look at hybrid funds in balanced advantage category.

Ankur Singhal: I am 31 years old. I want a corpus after 4 years. 2 months back, I have started in investing MFs. Right now, I have started below SIPs.

1. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Rs. 4000

2. Kotak Small Cap Rs. 1500

3. UTI ETF Rs. 500

Lump sum

1. Tata Small Cap Rs. 8000

2. PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Rs. 5000

Want to know if I have to change something?

Omkeshwar Singh: No need to change please continue.

vamshi chakra sriram: Sir I am 35 years old and my wife is 34yrs now. We started investing at the age of 33years. Our goal is long term capital gains and a good retirement corpus by the time we turn 60.

PLEASE ADVISE FOR ANY CORRECTIONS.

My portfolio:

Axis elss 8000 monthly

Canara robeco elss 2000 monthly

Mirae asset elss 2500 monthly

Quant active 4500 monthly

Edelweiss midcap 4500 monthly

Quant global 3500 monthly

NPS 50000 yearly

My wife's portfolio:

Quant elss 6000 monthly

Idfc elss3500 monthly

Dsp elss 3000 monthly

Dsp top 100 5000 monthly

Kotak flexi cap 5000 monthly

Axis small cap 2500 monthly

NPS 50000 yearly

We can do lump sum as well when the market dips. I would be grateful for your advise.

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue with the monthly investment, no need to time the markets. SIPs are better options as it averages out the investment in long run. We only have to be invested in good quality funds and create a great portfolio.

chandra sekhar y: Sir, good morning...I am 35 yrs old, new to MF investments… I want to invest 20k every month in SIPs 10 yrs at least and need good wealth..pls suggest my portfolio...thanks.

Omkeshwar Singh: Rs. 5000 each in the below funds may be considered:

DSP Focused Fund – Growth UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

SHREYANS JAIN: Below are the SIPS I have been doing to build a corpus of 1 cr over 20 years kindly suggest the feasibility with the following funds:

Axis Bluechip Fund - Gr. 1200

Axis Midcap Fund - gr. 1500

Canara robeco Bluechip equity fund -2000

Canara robeco emerging equities fund gr 3000

Hdfc index fun post addendum 3000

Invesco india mid cap fund gr 5000

Mirae asset emerging equities fund gr1500

Nippon india US equity opportunities fund gr 2000

Pgim india global equity opportunities fund gr 2000

Pgim india midcap opportunities fund gr 4500

Quant avtive fund gr 3000

Sbi small cap fund gr. 1500

All funds I have invested are growth funds. Kindly review and suggest any funds to stop or increase amount in other or add any other fund to portfolio.

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are decent. Growth options are best options but there are too many funds in your portfolio. You can still continue with your investments.

Sathish Kumar: I am working professional and planning for monthly investment SIP method for long term for my retirement. The plan is to invest 15 to 20k per month for next 15 to 20 years. Please suggest MF where i can invest and get benefitted. Please let me know if any more details are required. I do invest in equities and have some portfolio in it. Please advise.

Omkeshwar Singh: Rs. 5000 each in the below funds may be considered:

DSP Focused Fund – Growth UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

