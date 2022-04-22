Ask MF Guru: Is your MF portfolio too risky?

'Please advise if I am going in the right direction to achieve my target or if some changes are required.'
Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:
Prashanth Nandula: I am 46 years old and wish to have a corpus of Rs. 1 Crore by the time I get to 60 years. I am a moderate risk taker. Kindly advise if any changes required in the above planning. Currently I have the following SIPs:
- Axis Focussed 25 Fund - Gr - Rs. 5000 per month started in 2019
- HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund - Gr - Rs. 5000 per month started in 2019
- Index - Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund - Reg (G) - Rs. 5000 per month from Dec 2021
- Flexicap - PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund - Reg (G) - Rs. 5000 per month from Dec 2021
- Midcap - Kotak Emerging Business Fund - Rs. 5000 per month from Dec 2021
- Largecap - SBI Bluechip Fund - Rs. 5000 per month from Dec 2021
Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue, however please be informed that all the above schemes are high to very high risk category.
Ankit Meshram: I am 31 years old and work in a public sector company. I will retire at the age of 60 years. My objective is long term fund accumulation. In my family I have parents, my wife. I need to create a corpus of Rs 1 CR in next 10 years.
Please advise if I am going in the right direction to achieve my target or if some changes are required. I have been making SIP investments as listed below.
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief '96 Fund (ELSS U/S 80C of IT ACT) -- Amount 3400/ SIP. From past 4 years
- ICICI LONG TERM TAX SAVER Amount 3500SIP form 5 yrs
- ICICI Multi Cap Amount 6900 SIP from 3 yr
- Axis Large Cap Amount 10000/ SIP from 2 yrs
- SBI HYBRID Amount 2000 5 yrs
- Nippon Small Cap Amount 2700/ SIP form 3 yrs
Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue
Aarja Bedi: Sir, I have invested in "Reliance Classic Plan II Revised (RP) ULIP since 2014 with Rs 50,000.00 annual premium and "Reliance Life Insurance Guaranteed Money Back Plan" since 2014 with Rs 1,00,000.00 annual premium. The plan is divided into two equal parts (50% each) in Life Corporate Bond Fund 1 and Life Equity Fund 3 respectively. The returns are not good as per today's market scenario. Kindly advise what to do?
Omkeshwar Singh: For protection insurance is better product; for investments MFs are better.
Aashish Goyal: I am 39 and am invested in these funds MFs for wealth creation and plan to hold > 10 yrs. I want to reduce the fund count to a maximum of 8 funds. Kindly recommend Hold/Exit/SIP for each fund held. Also, I am thinking of reshuffling my MF portfolio as per column 'my plan' mentioned. Kindly provide feedback.
Omkeshwar Singh: Plan seems, kindly execute
Deba Brata Rout: I am 52 year professional, working in private sector. Other than my EPF & PF savings I am having following mutual fund investments (both in SIP & lump su). My goal is to have a corpus of Rs 1.5 - 2 cr in next 4-5 years. I am ready to invest Rs 40K in SIP on monthly basis and may be Rs 5-10 lump sum in another 6 months’ time.
Request you to review my portfolio and advise on what SIPs I can start (also any correction required for existing funds?) as well as whether to invest in good equity stocks (I am having a demat account with few direct equities of Rs 2 L only) or in lump sum mutual fund for annual Rs 5-10 L surplus.
Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue, we can review after 1 year
Siddhi Singh: I am 25 years old. I am planning to invest 10k per month in MF. I earn around 30,000. Please suggest me the various MFs in which I can invest for a minimum term of 3 years.
Omkeshwar Singh: You may invest Rs. 2500 each in these funds:
- DSP Focused Fund – Growth
- UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth
- Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth
- Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth
Pranab Samanta: I am looking for a long term (10 years) investment in MFs. I started investing through monthly SIP scheme in the following MF funds. Should I continue investing in these funds? It will be a great help for me to have your valuable suggestions. Looking forward to hearing from you.
- FDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund-Growth: 5000
- ICICI Prudential technology fund direct plan growth: 5000
- Mirae asset emerging bluechip fund-direct plan growth: 2000
- UTI Nifty index fund-direct growth plan-growth: 2500
Omkeshwar Singh: These are decent funds, please continue
Kantilal Suthar: I am a regular reader of your blog and appreciate the same. I am 37 years old. I have an investment goal of Rs.50L when I reach 50 years. My monthly SIP is Rs. 22500. Please advise. My current portfolio is as under:
Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are good, however too many ELSS funds, it’s nice to see that you have stopped a few.
Manjunath B: Dear sir, I have following funds, kindly review:
Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue
Buddhe Ekambaram: Kindly advise me about my MF portfolios. From last 3 years I am investing in MFs as in the form of SIPs @ Rs. 25000. Should I continue or switchover please be advice
- L & T Emerging Businesses Fund -- Growth -- 6000
- Axis Focussed 25 Fund -- Regular Growth -- 6000
- SBI Small Cap Fund -- Regular Growth -- 5000
- Nippon Small Cap Fund -- 8000
Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue, no need to change
