Ask MF Guru: Is your MF portfolio too risky?

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Prashanth Nandula: I am 46 years old and wish to have a corpus of Rs. 1 Crore by the time I get to 60 years. I am a moderate risk taker. Kindly advise if any changes required in the above planning. Currently I have the following SIPs:

Axis Focussed 25 Fund - Gr - Rs. 5000 per month started in 2019 HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund - Gr - Rs. 5000 per month started in 2019 Index - Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund - Reg (G) - Rs. 5000 per month from Dec 2021 Flexicap - PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund - Reg (G) - Rs. 5000 per month from Dec 2021 Midcap - Kotak Emerging Business Fund - Rs. 5000 per month from Dec 2021 Largecap - SBI Bluechip Fund - Rs. 5000 per month from Dec 2021

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue, however please be informed that all the above schemes are high to very high risk category.



Ankit Meshram: I am 31 years old and work in a public sector company. I will retire at the age of 60 years. My objective is long term fund accumulation. In my family I have parents, my wife. I need to create a corpus of Rs 1 CR in next 10 years.

Please advise if I am going in the right direction to achieve my target or if some changes are required. I have been making SIP investments as listed below.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief '96 Fund (ELSS U/S 80C of IT ACT) -- Amount 3400/ SIP. From past 4 years ICICI LONG TERM TAX SAVER Amount 3500SIP form 5 yrs ICICI Multi Cap Amount 6900 SIP from 3 yr Axis Large Cap Amount 10000/ SIP from 2 yrs SBI HYBRID Amount 2000 5 yrs Nippon Small Cap Amount 2700/ SIP form 3 yrs

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Aarja Bedi: Sir, I have invested in "Reliance Classic Plan II Revised (RP) ULIP since 2014 with Rs 50,000.00 annual premium and "Reliance Life Insurance Guaranteed Money Back Plan" since 2014 with Rs 1,00,000.00 annual premium. The plan is divided into two equal parts (50% each) in Life Corporate Bond Fund 1 and Life Equity Fund 3 respectively. The returns are not good as per today's market scenario. Kindly advise what to do?

Omkeshwar Singh: For protection insurance is better product; for investments MFs are better.

Aashish Goyal: I am 39 and am invested in these funds MFs for wealth creation and plan to hold > 10 yrs. I want to reduce the fund count to a maximum of 8 funds. Kindly recommend Hold/Exit/SIP for each fund held. Also, I am thinking of reshuffling my MF portfolio as per column 'my plan' mentioned. Kindly provide feedback.

MF Name My Plan ABSL Tax Relief'96 Fund Growth Exit HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Growth TRSF-Moderate - Growth Exit Motilal Oswal Long term Equity Fund - Growth Invesco India Contra Fund - Growth Exit Mirae Asset tax saver fund - Growth SIP- 5k Mirae Asset emerging bluechip fund - Growth SIP-2.5k Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund - Growth SIP-27.5k Absl Digital India Fund – Growth SIP-2.5k Axis Smallcap Fund – Growth SIP-2.5k Axis Mid cap Fund – Growth SIP-2.5k IIFL Focussed Equity Fund - Growth Kotak Small cap Fund - Growth SIP-2.5k Quant Tax Plan - Growth Exit PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund - Growth Quant Infra Plan - Growth SIP-2.5k

Omkeshwar Singh: Plan seems, kindly execute

Deba Brata Rout: I am 52 year professional, working in private sector. Other than my EPF & PF savings I am having following mutual fund investments (both in SIP & lump su). My goal is to have a corpus of Rs 1.5 - 2 cr in next 4-5 years. I am ready to invest Rs 40K in SIP on monthly basis and may be Rs 5-10 lump sum in another 6 months’ time.



Request you to review my portfolio and advise on what SIPs I can start (also any correction required for existing funds?) as well as whether to invest in good equity stocks (I am having a demat account with few direct equities of Rs 2 L only) or in lump sum mutual fund for annual Rs 5-10 L surplus.

Company No of shares Price Recommendation PORTFOLIO DETAILS A MONTHLY SIP MUTUAL FUND Sl No Fund Details Current value in Rs L SIP AMOUNT in RS 1 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan Growth 4.32 3000 2 Axis Mid cap fund 0.6 5000 3 Mirage assets large cap fund 0.58 5000 4 Axis Special situation fund - Regular Plan - Growth 0.09 2000 5 Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund Growth 3.8 3000 6 Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan Growth 0.09 3000 7 Kotak Equity Opportunity Fund - Regular Plan Growth 0.09 3000 B LUMP SUM MUTUAL FUND Sl No Fund Details Current value in Rs L Initial Value in Rs L 1 Axis Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan - Regular Growth 6.2 5 2 Axis ESG Equity Fund Regular Plan Growth 4.85 3 3 Axis Blue-chip Fund Growth 5.2 3 4 Tata Focused Equity Fund - Regular Plan 6.16 4 5 LIC Debt Fund - Secured NA 2 6 LIC balanced Fund NA 2

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue, we can review after 1 year



Siddhi Singh: I am 25 years old. I am planning to invest 10k per month in MF. I earn around 30,000. Please suggest me the various MFs in which I can invest for a minimum term of 3 years.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may invest Rs. 2500 each in these funds:

DSP Focused Fund – Growth UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Pranab Samanta: I am looking for a long term (10 years) investment in MFs. I started investing through monthly SIP scheme in the following MF funds. Should I continue investing in these funds? It will be a great help for me to have your valuable suggestions. Looking forward to hearing from you.

FDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund-Growth: 5000 ICICI Prudential technology fund direct plan growth: 5000 Mirae asset emerging bluechip fund-direct plan growth: 2000 UTI Nifty index fund-direct growth plan-growth: 2500

Omkeshwar Singh: These are decent funds, please continue

Kantilal Suthar: I am a regular reader of your blog and appreciate the same. I am 37 years old. I have an investment goal of Rs.50L when I reach 50 years. My monthly SIP is Rs. 22500. Please advise. My current portfolio is as under:

Scheme Type Invested SIP Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 - Reg - G Tax 107,000 Stopped HDFC Tax saver Tax 105,000 Stopped Nippon India Tax Saver ELSS Tax 213,026 Stopped Franklin India Tax Shield Tax 90,000 Stopped Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund G Tax 10,000 2,500 Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Tax 10,000 2,500 Quant Tax Plan Tax 10,000 2,500 Axis Bluechip fund Equity 40,498 5,000 Aditya Birla Sun Life Mfg Equity Fund Equity 156,000 2,000 HDFC Gold Trader Fund Growth - Direct Equity 30,000 2,000 Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF ETF 17,000 1,000 Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund - Growth Equity 16,014 1,000 IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Growth Equity 14,000 1,000 Canara Robeco Emerging Eqities Equity 14,000 1,000 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Equity 3,000 1,000 ICICI Prudential Technology Fund - Growth Equity 14,000 1,000

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are good, however too many ELSS funds, it’s nice to see that you have stopped a few.

Manjunath B: Dear sir, I have following funds, kindly review:

Company Price Mirae focussed cap fund 5000 ABSL flexi cap fund 5000 PGIM Flexi cap fund 5000 Axis Opprtunuties fund 5000 Quent Active fund 5000 PGIM small cap fund 5000 Nippon small cap fund 5000 Axis mid cap fund 5000 Mirae mid cap fund 5000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Buddhe Ekambaram: Kindly advise me about my MF portfolios. From last 3 years I am investing in MFs as in the form of SIPs @ Rs. 25000. Should I continue or switchover please be advice

L & T Emerging Businesses Fund -- Growth -- 6000 Axis Focussed 25 Fund -- Regular Growth -- 6000 SBI Small Cap Fund -- Regular Growth -- 5000 Nippon Small Cap Fund -- 8000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue, no need to change

