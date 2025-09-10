Apple's New Lineup Will Have You Queueing Up To Buy!

Apple's iPhone 17, iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3, and new Watches set the stage for a smarter future, but it comes at a price.

IMAGE: The Apple iPhone 17. All photographs: Kind courtesy apple.com

Apple introduced its highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup, along with its new ultra-thin iPhone Air, next-gen AirPods Pro 3, and a refreshed Apple Watch family with on affordable Apple Watch SE 3. all with new designs, upgraded cameras, Apple's AI 'Apple Intelligence', and new health features.

This year's lineup is one of Apple's most significant product leaps in recent years.

IMAGE: The iPhone 17 will come in five colour variants — Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, and Black.

iPhone 17 - Smarter Everyday Power

Centre Stage front camera with AI framing keeps you perfectly centred, whether in photos or video calls. Its new square sensor lets you shoot high-res selfies in both portrait and landscape mode without rotating the phone.

keeps you perfectly centred, whether in photos or video calls. Its new square sensor lets you shoot high-res selfies in both portrait and landscape mode without rotating the phone. 48MP Dual Fusion camera system combines a versatile main shooter and 12MP telephoto with 2× optical zoom, plus an ultra-wide lens for macro and wide angle shots.

combines a versatile main shooter and 12MP telephoto with 2× optical zoom, plus an ultra-wide lens for macro and wide angle shots. 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display built to offer a buttery-smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, dropping to 1Hz for Always-On display efficiency.

built to offer a buttery-smooth 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, dropping to 1Hz for Always-On display efficiency. Ceramic Shield 2 triples scratch resistance and cuts screen glare.

triples scratch resistance and cuts screen glare. A19 chip with Apple Intelligence powers faster performance and smarter AI-driven features.

Price: Starts at Rs 82,900. Comes with 256 and 512 GB storage

IMAGE: The iPhone 17 Pro will come in three colour variants -- Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max -- Designed for Pros

Apple's Pro models raise the bar in design and photography:

Aluminium unibody plateau design introduces a sleeker, more premium feel.

introduces a sleeker, more premium feel. Triple 48MP Fusion cameras bring wide, telephoto, macro capabilities with up to 8× optical zoom and 40× digital zoom.

bring wide, telephoto, macro capabilities with up to and 40× digital zoom. A19 Pro chip delivers faster performance and advanced AI processing.

delivers faster performance and advanced AI processing. Brighter Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion ensures vibrant visuals.

Price: Pro with 256/512 GB and 1 TB storage - Starts at Rs 1,34,900 ' Pro Max with 256/512 GB and 1 and 2 TB storage - Starts at Rs 1,49,900

IMAGE: The iPhone Air -- at just 5.6 mm, the thinnest iPhone ever.

iPhone Air - Ultra-Thin Powerhouse

The all-new iPhone Air is Apple's thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.6 mm:

Titanium build with contoured edges keeps it strong yet feather-light.

keeps it strong yet feather-light. 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with a dazzling 3,000 nits peak brightness.

with a dazzling 3,000 nits peak brightness. 48MP Dual Fusion camera system optimised for detail and low light.

optimised for detail and low light. A19 Pro chip delivers flagship performance.

delivers flagship performance. Dual eSIM only design eliminates the physical SIM tray, making room for a larger battery.

Price: Starts at Rs 1,19,900

IMAGE: AirPods Pro 3 is built with new health insights.

AirPods Pro 3 -- Smarter Sound, Smarter Communication

Apple's latest AirPods Pro introduces features that push beyond audio:

Better Active Noise Cancellation silences distractions.

silences distractions. Built-in heart rate sensor adds new health insights.

adds new health insights. Live Translation enables real-time conversations across languages, even showing or reading aloud translations on iPhone. When both users wear AirPods Pro 3, they can speak in different languages seamlessly.

enables real-time conversations across languages, even showing or reading aloud translations on iPhone. When both users wear AirPods Pro 3, they can speak in different languages seamlessly. 8 hours battery per charge, with IP57 dust, sweat, and water resistance.

Price: Starts at Rs 25,900

IMAGE: Apple Watch SE 3 an affordable entry model.

Apple Watch Lineup -- Health on Your Wrist

The refreshed Apple Watch family focuses on accessibility, health, and durability:

Watch SE 3 (Starts at Rs 25,900): Affordable entry model with Always-On Retina Display, faster S10 chip, and advanced sleep and cycle tracking.

Affordable entry model with Always-On Retina Display, faster S10 chip, and advanced sleep and cycle tracking. Watch Series 11 (Starts at Rs 46,900): First smartwatch with hypertension notifications , plus new sleep score and enhanced health monitoring. Alerts let you access medical care earlier.

First smartwatch with , plus new sleep score and enhanced health monitoring. Alerts let you access medical care earlier. Watch Ultra 3 (Starts at Rs 89,900): Built for adventure with a bigger LTPO3 OLED display, satellite SOS & Find My, extreme durability, 42-hour battery, and advanced health sensors.

Availability

Pre-orders open September 12

Sales start September 19

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff