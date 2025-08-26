Apple to open fourth India store in Pune on Sep 4

iPhone-maker Apple on Tuesday announced that it will open a new store in Pune next week.

Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

The latest move marks a significant expansion for Apple in the country, offering customers in Pune new ways to explore and purchase Apple products, as well as experience Apple's services in person, the company said.

The iPhone maker had recently outlined plans to open a new store in Bengaluru on September 2.

"Apple today announced it will open doors to its first store in Pune - Apple Koregaon Park - on September 4," the iPhone-maker said in a statement.

At Apple Hebbal (upcoming Bengaluru store) and Apple Koregaon Park, customers will be able to explore Apple's latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from team members, including specialists, creatives, and dedicated business teams.

Customers will also be able to attend 'Today at Apple' sessions at these new store locations.

"Designed to inspire and educate, 'Today at Apple' helps customers get started with their devices or take their skills further - whether in photography, music, art, or coding - through free events led by Apple Creatives," it said.

The Cupertino, US-headquartered Apple recently reported revenue records in over two dozen markets, including India, in the June quarter earnings that topped street expectations, but CEO Tim Cook had called out the "evolving" tariff situation and estimated September-quarter tariff costs at about $1.1 billion.

During Q3 FY2025 earnings, Cook had also spoken of opening new stores in India and the UAE later this year.

He had said the company saw iPhone growth in every geographic segment and double-digit growth in emerging markets, including India, the Middle East, South Asia, and Brazil.

"We saw an acceleration of growth around the world in the vast majority of markets we track, including greater China and many emerging markets, and we had June quarter revenue records in more than two dozen countries and regions, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, India, and South Asia," Cook said, adding that these results were driven by double-digit growth across iPhone, Mac, and services.

The situation around tariffs is "evolving", he had stated, adding that for the June quarter, the company incurred about $800 million of tariff-related costs.

"For the September quarter, assuming the current global tariff rates, policies, and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter, and no new tariffs are added, we estimate the impact to add about $1.1 billion to our costs.

"This estimate should not be used to make projections for future quarters, as there are many factors that could change, including tariff rates," he said.

For the June quarter, the tech giant reported revenue of $94.04 billion, the 10 per cent year-on-year growth topping Wall Street expectations, while net profit came in at $23.42 billion, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year.