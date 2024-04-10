How To Deal With Heartache And Failure

Success and failure are two sides of the same coin, says rediffGURU and Mental Health Expert Anu Krishna.

Remind yourself that the feeling of anxiety, disappointment and anger is not permanent.

The image -- a scene from the film 12th Fail -- has been posted only for representational purposes.

Failure. Loss. Rejection.

We have all gone through phases of extreme disappointment in our lives.

Maybe you failed in an exam or got rejected in a job interview or a dream project that you were working on didn't pan out or you didn't get due credit.

Maybe someone who you loved deeply broke your trust or ghosted you.

You are sad, frustrated, ashamed, regretful or simply angry at yourself.

What do you do when you feel doors are closing around you and a feeling of loneliness and gloom sets in?

Model *Aditi Vijaywargi, pictured, wanted to know: "How do you deal with heartache, the kind that you feel when you fail at something?"

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mind coach, relationship expert and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers LLP, responded to Aditi by explaining how one can get a grip on their feelings.

Anu offers three key tips to deal with heartache and disappointment:

2. Remember that success and failure are two sides of the same coin.

3. Do not be attached to the outcome.

Watch the video below to see Anu Krishna's detailed response to Aditi's question:

