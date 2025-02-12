HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Alfia, Ananya Celebrate Valentine's Day With...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read
February 12, 2025 11:22 IST

With love in the air, can heart shapes be far behind?

This Valentine's season, it's all about adding a playful touch to your ensemble with romantic motifs and accessories.

Here's how you can use delightful blingy bags and charming jewellery to add spice to your lover-ly day.

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor's heart-shaped bag is totally the shimmer we all need. It's the perfect accessory for V-day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor is serving up lovey-dovey feels with her cute red bag and those adorable heart motifs on her satin red blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

Esha Gupta

IMAGE: Esha Gupta keeps it mushy with a tiny heart locket. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Pandey rocks her white outfit with gorgeous gold studs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Aahana S Kumra

IMAGE: For the comfy-loving cuties out there, a heart print jumper like Aahana Kumra's is a must. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana S Kumra/Instagram

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Can we take a moment to appreciate Ahsaas Channa? She's like a ray of sunshine in her yellow dress and romantic earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's heart earrings are just what you need for date nights with your bae. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Those cute little hearts on Sara Ali Khan's gown are stealing the show! Talk about love in every stitch.
PS: Don't miss the heart-shaped bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Alfia Jafry

IMAGE: Alfia Jafry's knows heart-shaped balloons set just the right tone for Valentine's Day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alfia Jafry/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
