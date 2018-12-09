Meet the most beautiful woman in the world

Last updated on: December 09, 2018 11:41 IST

Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon was crowned Miss World 2018.

Manushi Chhillar crowns Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de Leon . Photograph: Courtesy Miss World/Instagram

Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2018 crown at a grand event held in the Chinese city Sanya.

India's Anukreethy Vas failed to make a mark at the pageant as she could not even make it to the Top 30.

Thailand's Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan was declared the first runner-up.

The top five also included Belarus' Maria Vasilevich, Jamaica's Kadijah Robinson and Uganda's Quiin Abenakyo.

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar presented the crown to the new winner during the pageant in which 118 contestants participated.

'I can't believe it. This is for everyone in Mexico and the people who supported me,' 26-year-old Vanessa said after winning the crown.

'They deserve a great representative and I hope I make them proud.

'I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much everyone.'

Vas, a 19-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, was crowned Miss India 2018 in June this year.