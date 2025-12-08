Shine Like These Bollywood Divas On Christmas

It's that time of the year when fashionistas embrace the festive spirit in all their sequined, shimmering glory. You can too.

Sukanya Verma shows you how to shine on Christmas, like these Bollywood beauties.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Bling it on like the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri star.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

All that glitters is Alia Bhatt!

Rasha Thadani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

It's not the 1990s but just a glimpse of Raveena Tandon's beti and her youthful vibe in a sequined LBD.

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

All set to show off her action chops in the YRF spy universe Alpha co-starring Alia Bhatt -- now postponed to April 2026 -- Sharvari's stylish side in a stunning gunmetal number keeps the momentum going.

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

A little bit of rhinestones can go a long way as demonstrated by dazzling Diana.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Bollywood's desi girl meets Hollywood's old world charm -- the Bebo brand of glam always hits the mark.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Diamonds are a girl's best friends. Find why it never gets old in this Aditi-sized reminder.

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Red hot and raring to go, PC's festive fineries are always on point.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Go green or go home, right Shanaya?

Kajol

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

From fashion fail to fashion forward, Kajol's style files are stuff of docudramas. Meanwhile, the Too Much host's shiny, sparkly suit is tailor-made for celebration.

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Trust new mum Katrina Kaif to give office chic a glitzy twist in a silvery, sleek midi skirt.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

If a glittery wardrobe isn't your thing, go for shimmery makeup, a la Janhvi Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Dare to be the cynosure of all eyes like Deepika Padukone in her all-out gold ensemble? Remember, fortune favours the bold.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff