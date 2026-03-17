7 Significant Facts About Ramzan

Ramzan is the most important and sacred month for the followers of Islam.

During this ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims around the world focus on fasting, prayer, charity and spiritual reflection.

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1. Fasting For Ramzan Began In 624 CE

The obligation to fast during Ramzan was introduced in 624 CE, approximately two years after the Islamic calendar started. The Prophet Mohammad and the early Muslim community observed fasting as a way of expressing gratitude to God, a practice that continues right till today.

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2. The First Revelation Of The Koran

Muslims believe the earliest passages of the Koran were revealed to Prophet Mohammad during the month of Ramzan while he was at a mountain retreat known as the Cave of Hira. Ramzan is strongly associated with reading, reflecting on and learning from the Koran.

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3. The Night Of Power

Laylat al-Qadr, often called the Night of Power, takes place during the final 10 nights of Ramadan.

The reverent reserve extra time to prayer and worship throughout these nights, as acts of devotion on this occasion are believed to hold greater value than those performed over a thousand months.

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4. Ramzan Occurs Earlier Each Year

The Islamic world follows the lunar calendar, which is shorter than the Gregorian calendar. As a result, the month of Ramzan shifts roughly 10-11 days earlier each year, and its observance gradually moves through all seasons over time.

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5. Night Prayers Are Observed

Throughout Ramzan, Muslims gather in mosques for special evening prayers or Tarawih. During these prayers, lengthy sections of the Koran are recited, allowing worshippers to listen and complete the hearing of scriptures during the month.

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6. Suhoor And Iftar

The daily fast begins before sunrise after the meal of suhoor and concludes at sunset with iftaar.

It is customary for many Muslims to end their daily fast by eating dates and drinking water, following the example of the Prophet Mohammad and encouraging a thoughtful approach to food.

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7. Eid ul-Fitr Marks The End Of Ramzan

When Ramzan comes to an end, Muslims all around the globe celebrate Eid ul-Fitr.

Eid is about congregational prayers, shared meals with family and friends, and charitable giving. It represents a joyful conclusion to a month dedicated to self-restraint, reflection and spiritual growth.