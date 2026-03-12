HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
8 Wonderful Iftaar Destinations

By REDIFF TRAVEL
March 12, 2026 09:10 IST

As the sun sets in a riot of colours during the days of Ramzan, the call to prayer is heard and Indian streets are transformed into places of both faith and feasting.

zakaria Street, Kolkata

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sammya Brata/Wikimedia Commons

1. Zakaria Street, Kolkata

At Ramzan a certain stretch of Zakaria Street, around Nakhoda mosque, transforms into a cheerful food carnival -- the aroma of slow-cooked Haleem, sizzling kebabs and biryanis fills the air, while sweet shops tempt you with rich Bengali desserts. 

Jama Masjid, Delhi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of Culture/Wikimedia Commons

2. Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid, Delhi

It is the majesty of one of India's most impressive mosques that makes this area of Delhi the go-to place during Ramzan. The neighbourhood captures the spirit of Ramzan. At sunset families gather with picnic baskets of simple foods to break their fast, like dates, pakodas, fruit.

Then they hit the stalls where kebabs smoke on the grill, sizzling golden fried chicken emerges from vats of oil. Pillowy piles of fat naan rotis are for sale at shops at the sadak in front of Jama Masjid.

Desserts are famous around here -- rabri, firni, badam milk and shahi tukda. The crowds contine to grow right till midnight.

Charminar Hyderabad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithil Byri/Wikimedia Commons

3. Charminar, Hyderabad

Ramzan nights in Hyderabad are incomplete without a visit to the historic Charminar locality.

This part of the gracious Old City glows with lights and life, as vendors dish out the city's fave steaming haleem. Also to be found is spicy Pathar Ka Gosht and flavour-packed biryanis.

Mosque Road, Bengaluru

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Muzammil/Wikimedia Commons

4. Mosque Road, Bengaluru

The heartbeat of Bengaluru during Ramzan is Mosque Road, Frazer Town. Home to several mosques, including the stately Haji Sir Ismail Sait Mosque, iftaar is kind of special around here.

The street food scene really perks up in the holy month of fasting. By dusk, the street is packed shoulder-to-shoulder with food lovers sampling everything from crispy meat samosas and the range of kebabs in all colours to all stripes of biryanis.  

Lucknow Market

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lucknow Tourism

5. Old City, Lucknow

The fasting season adds extra sparkle to Lucknow’s heritage quarters of Chowk, Aminabad and Akbari Gate.

Amid old-world architecture, stalls serve typical Awadhi fare. Come here for the galouti kebabs, rich kormas, Malai Makhan, biryani, of course. And the ambiance.

sarafa Bazaar, Indore

Photograph: Kind courtesy आर्या जोशी/Wikimedia Commons

6. Sarafa Bazaar, Indore

By night, Sarafa Bazaar is already legendary for its charms. But during Ramzan this foodie paradise ups the ante. Alongside its famous snacks and sweets, special Iftar stalls pop up, adding even more flavours to an already buzzing culinary scene.

Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai

Photograph: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

7. Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai

In Mumbai, the best address for a Ramzan spread is naturally Mohammed Ali Road which burts into action at sundown.

Its Nalli Nihari and Barah Handis attracts hordes. This is Mumbai's ultimate iftaar food experience. Do try the malpuas and phirnis too.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah Area, Delhi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harnoor Channi-Tiwary/Rediff.com

8. Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, Delhi

The narrow lanes around Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah turn magical this month as folks break their fast and families meet to dine together. This neighbourhood offers not just a meal, but soulful iftaar dinners steeped in tradition.

The stalls lining the streets serve Mughlai favourites fresh off the choolahs (charcoal stoves), be they creamy korma or the softest kebabs.

