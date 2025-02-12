7 Factors That Cause Male Infertility

Dr Nandita Palshetkar, IVF expert and medical director, Bloom IVF, explains how certain male factors and behaviour can lead to poor quality of sperm.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the Malayalam film Vishesham that discusses how a married couple copes with fertility issues and IVF -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video

Male fertility is a cornerstone of reproductive health, yet it is an aspect that isn't talked about.

It's not uncommon for male fertility to only be examined after challenges arise when it comes to conceiving a child.

However, both male and female factors should be considered equally important when tackling fertility issues and seeking medical advice.

Seven common factors, with regard to men, that can impact conception include:

1. Low sperm count

Oligospermia, or the inability to produce an adequate number of sperm, is one of the main reasons for male infertility.

In order for pregnancy to occur, an adequate number of sperm must be present to fertilise the egg.

Lifestyle choices and genetics, along with hormonal deficiencies, can result in a sperm count of less than 15 million per millilitre, the minimum amount needed for a chance to conceive.

2. Poor sperm quality

Even if the sperm count is adequate, the chances of conception can decrease greatly because of the quality of the sperm, which includes abnormal sperm morphology (shape) and poor sperm motility (movement).

An abnormal shape might stop the sperm from fertilising the egg and slow movement decreases the sperm's chances of reaching the egg.

Other common factors leading low quality sperm include varicocele (swelling in the scrotum), infections and oxidative stress (imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants) and antibodies.

3. Hormonal imbalances

Testosterone, luteinising hormone (LH) and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) are major drivers when it comes to sperm production.

Any irregularities with these hormones can adversely affect it and male infertility in general.

Conditions such as hypogonadism (which affects a man's ability to produce enough testosterone) can significantly reduce male fertility.

Also, endocrine (glands that release hormones) disrupting agents found in plastics and certain cosmetics can also lead to a hormonal imbalance.

4. Age-related factors

The age of a man does not necessarily hinder him from having children but his age can affect the count and quality of his sperm.

According to studies, sperm DNA fragmentation increases with age.

Additionally, it could also lead to an increased risk of genetic disorders in children.

5. Lifestyle choices

Habits such as high consumption of alcohol and tobacco can lower male fertility.

The tendency to not exercise can also affect male fertility. More specifically, male obesity comes with low levels of testosterone that leads to poor quality of sperm.

Stress, too, can disrupt a man's hormonal equilibrium, resulting in impaired sperm generation.

6. Medical conditions

Several kinds of medication and medical conditions can affect male fertility as well.

Thyroid, diabetes and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can lead to low sperm quantity and quality.

Cancer treatment, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, also affect sperm-producing cells.

In some cases, surgery or injuries to male reproductive organs may also lead to infertility.

7. Environmental factors

Toxicities that include pesticides, heavy metals and industrial chemicals are known to cause low sperm count and degrade the quality of the sperm.

Chronic heat exposure from saunas, hot tubs or laptops to the scrotal area can also adversely affect sperm health.

Steps to improve male fertility

Some kinds of male infertility can be addressed through medical treatments and lifestyle changes.

Dietary changes, with an emphasis on antioxidant rich diet, physical exercise, stress management and abstinence from toxic substances can improve the quality of the sperm.

Hormone therapy or surgery can be used to treat specific issues.

Couples experiencing prolonged difficulties in conceiving should consult a fertility specialist to identify and address the root causes.

Understanding male infertility is an important step in addressing and overcoming fertility challenges.

By promoting awareness and encouraging proactive measures, couples can significantly improve their chances of conception.

Dr Nandita Palshetkar is the medical director of Bloom IVF. She is a pioneer in ICSI, laser hatching, spindle view, oocyte and embryo freezing, IMSI, in vivo vaginal culture, metabolomics, embryoscope and spindle check technologies.



