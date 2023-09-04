Want To Get Pregnant? Read This

Obesity in women triples infertility risks; shedding just 5 per cent of body weight can aid fertility.

In men, obesity disrupts hormones crucial for sperm count and mobility, contributing to a third of male-related infertility, points out gynaecologist Dr Divya Vora.

Female fertility may be a sensitive subject. But according to the World Health Organisation, the estimated prevalence of infertility in India is between 3.9 and 16.8 per cent.

And this number is only growing, owing to increase in smoking, alcohol consumption, stress, and unhealthy eating habits among the young.

With the fast-changing pace at which our lifestyle has changed, it is not surprising that fertility is being impacted by the same.

Working professionals with increased stress levels, especially women choose to delay their pregnancies, and conceive later in life.

There are women and men who want to start a family, but end up changing their minds delaying their decisions for a later age, which may or may not affect the health of the foetus.

Lifestyle adjustments, I believe, can help create a conducive environment for pregnancy.

What causes infertility in young women?

The first reasons you need to rule out are the medical ones. These could range from disorders and abnormalities to even impacting long-term conditions and age.

Ovulation Disorders: Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), hyperprolactinemia, and thyroid issues could be reasons why there is a disruption in the egg release.

Uterine or Cervical Abnormalities: Polyps or fibroids in the uterus, or cervical issues, can hinder conception to begin with.

Fallopian Tube Damage: Pelvic inflammatory disease can lead to damage or blockage of the fallopian tubes, which is where the egg travels from.

Endometriosis: When the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, it can cause fertility problems.

Primary Ovarian Insufficiency: Early menopause can occur before age 40, causing menstruation to cease.

Pelvic Adhesions: Scar tissue from infections or surgeries can bind organs and affect fertility.

Medical Conditions: Certain disorders, like poorly controlled diabetes or autoimmune diseases, may impact menstruation and fertility.

Age: The quality and quantity of eggs decline with age, reducing the chances of conception. This is why many choose to freeze their eggs.

STIs and STDs: Chlamydia and gonorrhea can also lead to infertility.

After ruling out the above or speaking to your medical professional about the solutions going forward if you do have any of these causes, a key aspect to focus on is your lifestyle.

For this, it is important to note that while the bodily conditions listed here are female, both men and women need to alter their lifestyles for the better.

Here are some factors that need to be paid attention to.

How to alter your lifestyle to improve fertility

Weight management and exercise

Maintaining a healthy weight and engaging in regular exercise is pivotal for both genders.

A nourishing diet

Diet profoundly influences egg and sperm health.

The Fertility Diet, rooted in scientific research, underscores the importance of dietary adjustments.

Opt for full-fat dairy, as opposed to low-fat alternatives, which diminish ovarian function.

Lean towards plant and meat-based protein, while curbing excessive animal protein.

Incorporating soy is beneficial for female fertility, though men should avoid it due to potential sperm count reduction.

Fiber-rich foods, dark leafy greens, beans, and walnuts promote fertility, while trans fats and processed foods should be avoided.

Nutrient supplementation

Prenatal vitamins are vital for hormone balance, egg development, and fetal growth.

Essential nutrients like folate, vitamins A, iron, B6, and B12 support a healthy pregnancy. Iron supplementation reduces fertility challenges.

Antioxidants such as vitamins C, E, folic acid, selenium, and zinc safeguard sperm from oxidative stress.

Vitamin D is indispensable for hormonal function, and its deficiency is linked to infertility.

Moderate exercise and good oral hygiene

Balanced exercise, up to an hour daily, enhances fertility and sperm quality. Conversely, minimal or excessive exercise may compromise fertility.

Extremes aren't beneficial for your body's sense of balance. Maintaining oral health, by addressing gum disease and cavities, positively impacts pregnancy outcomes.

Limit toxins and stress management

You are what you eat. If you are eating a lot of junk or packaged food every day, chances are that you maybe on a toxic diet. Similarly, watch out for your smoking and drinking habits.

Quitting smoking is crucial, as it elevates infertility risks by 13 per cent, prolonging conception duration and raising miscarriage chances.

Alcohol consumption detrimentally affects both genders' fertility and should be avoided.

Stress management through practices like acupuncture, yoga, meditation, and massage can foster fertility.

At work, night shifts also contribute to an adverse impact on hormone production.

Understand fertility cycle and use lubricants

Understanding the fertility cycle aids conception timing. While timing intercourse improves chances, it does not affect fertility itself.

Using sperm-friendly lubricants devoid of spermicides is advised.

Adequate sleep and other practices

Adequate sleep boosts melatonin production, crucial for fertility. Reduced cortisol levels from sleep support testosterone.

For men, avoiding tight clothing, prolonged bike rides, hot tubs, and laptop placement on the lap mitigates scrotal temperature elevation and promotes healthy sperm production.

In order to improve your overall health and fertility, these are some basic guidelines to remember and follow:

Quit smoking

Smoking accelerates ovarian aging and reduces egg count so both men and women for quality sperm and eggs should not smoke

Limit alcohol

Excessive drinking increases ovulation issues and so there is no lower limit as it is best to avoid it completely

Moderate caffeine

Intake under 200mg per day generally does not affect fertility but as mentioned, excess is the enemy of balance

Avoid Toxins

Environmental pollutants like pesticides can impact fertility and so one must minimize exposure to them.

Incorporating these lifestyle changes complements medical interventions, which then significantly bolster fertility prospects.

Do remember that it is vital to consult professionals for personalized guidance on your journey toward conception.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

You can post your pregnancy and women's health-related questions HERE

