6 Induction Hobs Worth Buying

Induction hobs or cooktops have become runaway popular ever since the LPG cylinder shortage began.

There are reports of high sales as more households turn to electric cooking alternatives. According to wiproappliances.com: 'A typical induction cooktop ranges between 1200W and 2100W. A 2000W induction cooktop consumes approximately 2 kWh of electricity per hour at full power. Since most cooking happens for shorter durations and at lower heat levels, the average electricity usage per meal is around 1-1.5 kWh'.

Home electricity prices in India are on average Rs 6.47 per kWh, as per globalpetrolprices.com (for example, bajajfinserve.in says in Mumbai basic charges are Rs 1.3 per kWh for the first 100 kWh), so use of an induction stove will set one back by anywhere roughly between Rs 5 and Rs 9 per meal.

Which induction cooktop should you buy? Presenting six worth considering with strong customer ratings on Amazon and Flipkart.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. Eltons 2200W Induction

Price: ₹2,741

Features: Variable heat settings, electronic readout, slim, easy-to-lift build.

It includes five built-in cooking modes. The hob switches itself off whenever excessive heat is detected, providing enhanced power consevration during use. Supplied with a one-year domestic manufacturer's guarantee.

2. Prestige 1200W Induction

Price: ₹2,299

Features: Sleek glass surface, electronic display, smart power-balancing system that manages minor electricity variations while adjusting energy use based on saucepan size.

It offers eight automatic cooking programmes and comes with a one-year manufacturer’s guarantee.

3. Greenchef 2000W Induction

Price: ₹1,899

Features: Weighs just 1.1 kg so light and easy to handle, built-in overheating safeguard that automatically stops operation if the temperature rises too high.

The appliance includes eight intelligent cooking programmes that simplify everyday cooking.

4. Pigeon 2100W Induction

Price: ₹1,959

Features: Simple push-button controls, automatic shut-off for safety, energy-efficient technology, weighs 2 kg.

5. Philiphs 2100W Induction

Price: ₹3,699

Features: Touch-activated controls for simple operation along with an adjustable timer ranging from 0-3 hours.

The appliance also includes five pre-programmed cooking option.

6. Longway 2200W Infralite

Price: ₹3,499

Features: Four pre-programmed meal settings operated through a responsive touch interface, bright electronic screen for easy viewing and includes enhanced protective functions for safer use.

The unit is driven by strong 2200W infrared heating, utilising radiant heat via a ceramic top surface allowing a larger range of cookware to be heated on it, while having less speed than an induction cooktop.